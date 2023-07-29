Nick was a nerdy friend, but I went out with him anyway. Big mistake: Dating Diaries

The daters: Claire and Nick
Claire says: “At the time of the date, I had been single for about a year. I had been travelling a lot: around the West Coast, Miami, a bunch of summer music festivals. My previous relationship was more of a situationship, with a woman. It was emotionally intense, and when it ended I was devastated and in search of a fresh start. That’s where Nick came in.” She says, “I’m usually attracted to guys who are funny, a little dark and highly creative. Nick was none of those things.”
How we met: Through friends
Where we went: A concert
One of my best friends, Jenn, was seriously dating one of the guys in our group of friends. It’s a huge, fluctuating group of people, many of whom have known each other forever. Jenn was insistent that I should have a crush on one of the other guys in the group. We knew that crushes don’t exactly work like that, but we were influenced by how awesome it would be if we could double date and potentially be a foursome for life.
The problem was that I wasn’t attracted to any of the guys. I’d known some of them for way too long and had a more siblinglike dynamic with them, and most of them were not my type. I convinced myself that I should be the kind of woman who will try anything and decided that Nick was the best option of all the single guys.
Nick was very intelligent and had the most “bring-him-home-to-Mom” quality of all of the guys in the group. He was tall and respectable. He was also somewhat officious and judgmental, but I tried to ignore that. Maybe Nick had hidden, brilliant complexities I didn’t know about. Usually, nerdy guys have something interesting lurking below the surface.
It seemed strange to go from being friends who hang out all the time with other people, to even hanging out alone, let alone to going on a date. An opportunity presented itself when Nick expressed interest in a band I loved. After consulting with Jenn, I suggested to Nick that we go to their show together. I tried to be casual, but it was weird. I was embarrassed, because Nick wasn’t a cool guy, but I was the one who was coming off dorky.
I was even more embarrassed by the way Nick responded. He was not enthusiastic at all. He accepted the date the way someone would reluctantly agree to show their mom’s work friend’s cousin around town or something like that. My embarrassment and regret deepened.
There was no way to get out of it. Fortunately, before the date I was able to convince myself that it might be fun. We had shared plenty of conversation, laughter, meals, even vacations in the group. It would be fine!
Nick was dressed like he was going on a job interview. Boring. Also, I happened to pick him up and drive us to the venue, which normally would be fine but, in this situation, felt like it made things worse. I felt like I was making him do something that even I didn’t particularly want to do.
The vibe was the opposite of sexy or romantic, but I wasn’t totally uncomfortable, because Nick was so familiar to me. We both made an effort to play along, as if we both knew it was a bad date but couldn’t acknowledge that to each other.
Nick patted his leg in time with the music in a way that reminded me of a youth pastor. It was just so square. Sitting next to Nick, I realized that I had made a mistake, not only because the date hadn’t gone the way I’d hoped, but because I hadn’t listened to my gut at any point.
I also realized, while the band was playing, that I was embarrassed about our friends knowing we had gone out and I had initiated it. The people you date say so much about you and I didn’t want Nick to “say” anything about me. He’d be great for someone else, just not me.
Near the end of the set, I sensed a way to put Nick and I out of our shared misery. I asked him if he wanted to leave before the encore to beat traffic and he said yes with all of the enthusiasm that was missing when I asked him out. Leaving early was definitely the best part of the date.
It turns out that our friend group found out almost immediately and I never lived it down. The guys in the group who I was closer friends with seemed really weirded out by it, and one of them was even mad at me for having these supposed feelings for Nick. It just kept getting better and better! I know now that there’s a big difference between being open to trying new things and not respecting your inner knowing.
Claire rates her date (out of 10): 2