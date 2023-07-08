 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

My husband bought an apartment in another city so he could cheat on me. The weird thing? I didn’t mind. Now I might. Should I stay? Ask Ellie

3 min to read
Article was updated
My husband bought an apartment in another city so he could cheat on me. The weird thing? I didn’t mind. Now I might. Should I stay? Ask Ellie

Advice columnist Ellie Tesher. - Richard Lautens

QI was married for eight years to a man who bought himself a private apartment in another city to which he’d “leave town on business” with another woman. They had this affair for about three years before I discovered the company’s monthly bill for the apartment’s utilities.

When I presented to him the evidence of his affair, he said he thought we could still stay married, because he “loves” me, and it doesn’t make sense to go through the expense of a divorce.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred