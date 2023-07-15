My first blind date went great. Turns out it was with my cousin: Dating Diaries

The daters: Anastasia and David
Anastasia says: “When I was set up with David, I had been single for about a year-and-a-half. I was just coming back to myself after a rough breakup.” Anastasia says, “I’m looking for someone who cares about the world and is engaged in their own life. Someone who has an energy and a vibrance to them. I’ve been told that I’m ‘a lot,’ and for me that means I need someone who’s on that same level — 54 milligrams of Concerta to be specific — or someone who is at least on board with me being passionate about basically everything.” She adds, “A sense of humour and a positive outlook are important to me. Oh, and someone who shares my political views. I am not sleeping next to a man who votes Conservative. Full stop.”
How we met: Through a mutual friend
Where we went: A pub
I’d been lamenting to a friend about the state of my dating life. I had just gotten out of an “are we or aren’t we” situation, which wasn’t the same as a relationship breakup, but it was frustrating.
I also have a really hard time on dating apps. I end up matching with terrible people, and then get frustrated and log off for weeks at a time. I mean, I’ll read someone’s profile and not be feeling it at all, but then I’ll think, what if he’s nice to his mom? Or maybe he’s funny? Or maybe he’s holding a sea bass in every photo because he works in wildlife conservation? I just really prefer meeting people in real life.
“I thought, OK, do it for the plot”
As I was complaining about all of this, my friend’s face suddenly lit up and she said “I have someone for you! You have to meet! You’re basically the same person!” She wanted to set me up with a friend of hers, David, on a blind date. She was insistent.
I thought, OK, do it for the plot — go on the date! My friend gave David my number and we planned to meet after work the following week at a casual pub downtown, close to my office. It was the right vibe for a blind date, I think. Open, bright, busy and close to transit for an easy getaway.
“I went in with some fun, anticipatory energy”
David and I only chatted a bit through text beforehand, but this was my first blind date, so I went in with some fun, anticipatory energy. I was honestly really looking forward to it. I shaved my legs!
I arrived at the pub about 30 minutes before I was supposed to meet David, because I was using the date as an excuse to leave work early. I grabbed a seat at the bar and ordered a pint. I was chatting with the bartender when my cousin walked in. We hadn’t seen each other in a while, so I asked him to join me while I waited for my date. We’re not particularly close, but I was happy to see him and get caught up.
I realized that my date was late and I mentioned to my cousin that I thought I was getting stood up. I started talking about how my friend had set me up with her friend, and how ridiculous it was that I was getting stood up by someone who was basically hand-picked for me. And then he did a spit take. I mean, not actually, but if you’ve ever seen someone realize that they’re on a date with their cousin, he did that.
“My cousin, David, was also my blind date, David”
We actually realized what was happening at the same time. My cousin, David, was also my blind date, David. My date wasn’t late after all!
It was simply horrifying. And what was even more embarrassing was that we’d been having a great time! Great conversation, lots of laughs, shared lived experience. Just — thankfully — no romantic connection. So one of the best “dates” I’ve ever been on was with a damn family member! It doesn’t bode well for the future of my dating life.
“We had, in fact, known each other forever”
Needless to say, we got a great laugh out of the situation. Highlights included telling the bartender what happened and him comping our drinks, and David and I getting our friend on FaceTime to tell her how we’d really hit it off and it was like we’d known each other forever. She was so excited for us that I almost felt bad when we had to tell her we had, in fact, known each other forever.
The story instantly became a piece of family lore and led to comments like “Oh, you’re not seeing anyone? Do you want my ancestry.com log in?”
Anastasia rates her date (out of 10): 1