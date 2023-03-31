 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

I’m torn between my girlfriend and my brother. Who do I choose? Ask Ellie

3 min to read
Article was updated

Q My brother, my girlfriend and I all live together. The problem is that my brother and my girlfriend have a lot of resentment toward each other. He doesn’t help out with chores like dishes or garbage/recycling and my girlfriend feels he gets away with it. My brother can be lazy, I’ve accepted it, but I’m also not interested in babying him. My girlfriend will constantly complain about him, and I get it, but I find it repetitive.

He can also be rude towards her. He’s mentioned he thought family gatherings were “family-only” when she is present (his girlfriend was unable to come), and he is often insensitive with his remarks.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred