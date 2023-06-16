 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

He fell asleep during the movie. But he made up for it by marrying me: Dating Diaries

3 min to read
Article was updated
He fell asleep during the movie. But he made up for it by marrying me: Dating Diaries

The daters: Becca and Doug

Becca says: “I had been single for more than 20 years when I met Doug. As a single parent I raised my children, maintained our home, stayed gainfully employed, volunteered and then made the decision to go back to college and on to university. My dating life was non-existent. There were brief moments where I’d dream of what it would be like to have a partner in crime, passion and everything in-between, but my mother-student-employee-volunteer duties took precedence.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred