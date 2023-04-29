 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Relationships
Relationships

He didn’t interest me at first. But after the first date, I was smitten: Dating Diaries

3 min to read

Beatrice is a 23-year-old student who lives downtown. She says she is “fun-loving” and that she has “definite wanderlust.” Her friends would say she is “strong but sweet, hard-working, emotional, honest, and romantic.” She loves travel, and did a semester abroad, but spends most of her time “studying or going to class.” Beatrice says “In my spare time I try to get outside and be in nature, and be with people. I love to work out, go for long walks, walk my friend’s dog, get coffee, and cook with friends.”

A while ago, Jay led a workshop I had to go to for a part-time job. I didn’t think anything about him at the time. He was just the leader and the “expert” on the topic, and there were no vibes whatsoever. It was a beautiful day and I was only interested in getting out of there as quickly as possible.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred