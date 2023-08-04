He came on too strong. But in the end, he won my heart: Dating Diaries

The daters: Jane and Zachary
Jane says: “When I went out with Zachary, I had only ever been on a couple of dates previously.” Jane was interested in dating someone “with a sense of humour; who likes children and is a big kid himself; who is smart with strong opinions; who is a hard worker and who is respectful to everyone, of any background or status.”
How we met: At work
Where we went: A movie and dinner
Zachary and I both worked part-time at a restaurant during school. I liked him as a friend and we hung out all the time with our co-workers. I liked someone else at the time, and I didn’t really think of Zachary as a potential boyfriend. He was extroverted, funny and silly, while I was more serious and quiet.
“He was always trying to get my attention, and paid lots of attention to me”
I was not attracted to him. He was definitely in the friend-zone. However, I could tell Zachary liked me. He was always trying to get my attention and paid lots of attention to me. Some of my friends told me that I should give him a chance because he liked me so much. I started thinking maybe I should, since he had such good taste — just kidding!
Since he was making it clear he liked me, one day I said to him, ‘Why don’t you just ask me out,’ meaning, instead of just hinting at it all the time? So he did. He asked me if I wanted to see a movie with him. I said yes.
“We laughed about what a stupid movie choice it was”
The movie theatre was packed with kids. It was loud, so the date wasn’t at all romantic, but we did bond about how annoying we found the kids who were talking and throwing popcorn. We laughed about what a stupid movie choice it was.
After the movie, we walked to a restaurant to get a bite to eat. This was in the winter, and snow was lightly falling all around us. It was really quiet, and there was no one in sight. It was magical.
“I felt attraction, unexpectedly, like I had just realized he was kind of cute!”
At one point Zachary took my hand, and I started to feel butterflies and thought maybe this could be more than friendship. I felt attraction, unexpectedly, like I had just realized he was kind of cute! I liked that he was holding my hand even though I still wasn’t sure about public displays of affection. We held hands all the way to the restaurant.
Zachary was really easy to talk to, and sitting with him at dinner was the first time we were really alone without the group of friends from work being right there — or a big group of annoying kids!
“Even though he still made me laugh, I saw a much more serious side to him”
On the walk, and at dinner, we talked about everything. We had common values but extremely different interests. He loves almost all genres of music and comedy. He was interested in business and politics but wasn’t sure at the time what he wanted to do. I had a plan, and had always wanted to be a teacher. We talked about school, work and our friends.
Even though he still made me laugh, I saw a much more serious side to him. I also liked that he was respectful, and did things like hold the door for me. He even made sure I didn’t step in a puddle.
“He bought me an expensive ring after a few months, and that freaked me out”
Zachary expressed strong feelings for me too quickly after that date. He bought me an expensive ring after a few months, and that freaked me out. It was all overwhelming for me, and we broke up.
But then I realized I missed him. I missed talking to him, and I realized I didn’t want to be with anyone else. He just needed to calm down! We started talking again, and he listened when I told him to take it slowly.
“I was so glad I gave Zachary another chance”
I was so glad I gave Zachary another chance. We continued to date, got engaged, got married and had three children. I’m still too serious for him. He jokes all the time that I don’t have a sense of humour because I don’t like the slapstick comedy he likes.
Zachary has been a rock for our family: when my dad died months after our wedding, when our son was diagnosed with Autism and during my mom’s battle with Parkinson’s. He is always making me laugh, sometimes even through tears!
Jane rates her date (out of 10): 10