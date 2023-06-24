Date started well with coffee. Ended badly with an email: Dating Diaries

The daters: Paul and Katherine
Paul says: “My dating life is a series of first dates. Historically, I’ve found it difficult to find the right relationship. I’m well-dressed, clean, polite, intelligent and thoughtful. I have an interesting career, but I’ve moved around a considerable amount. I’ve never found someone to settle down and have kids with.”
How we met: Through friends
Where we went: A coffee shop
“I was finally settled in Toronto, and was ready for a partner”
When I met Katherine briefly at an event organized by some mutual friends she told me she was a teacher. I immediately felt a kinship with her, since I’ve taught as well.
I’ve moved around a lot for work and it’s been difficult to meet someone. Women apparently prefer that a relationship is with a guy who lives in the same city. So when I met Katherine I was hopeful it would work out, since I was finally settled in Toronto and was ready for a partner. Katherine was attractive, with dark hair.
A day later, I emailed her and arranged to meet her for coffee. Coffee in a generic location seemed like a good place for a woman to meet a man who was essentially a stranger. It was out in public, with a few good restaurants and a movie theatre nearby. It was a trek for me to get to the coffee shop, but that didn’t matter. If things went well, we could go to a movie after coffee, or continue talking over dinner.
“I ‘confessed’ to her that I was an occasional Catholic”
We ordered our drinks and talked. I knew that Katherine was Catholic, like me, but I suspected she was much more devout. I “confessed” to her that I was an occasional Catholic — I went to mass on special occasions like Christmas and Easter. The last time I went to confession was when I was 12. Katherine told me she went to mass every Sunday and confessed regularly. We talked more about Catholicism, and we also talked about teaching.
I really enjoyed her company, and found we had a lot in common beyond religion and work. She was very easy to talk to. Soon it was time to leave the coffee shop, and I suggested doing something else together. Katherine told me she had something else lined up and couldn’t join me for a movie or dinner, but she seemed to appreciate the invitation.
“I told her about the year I spent without attending mass”
I offered to walk her to her car. She offered to drive me to the nearest TTC station, but I declined. On the way to her car, I told her about the year I spent without attending mass at all. I am an occasional Catholic, but I take my Catholicism seriously. I have family that are priests and nuns. I used to volunteer on Sundays to make and hand out burritos to the homeless. I was convinced that spending five hours on Sundays, dicing onions and tomatoes and assembling burritos and finding hungry homeless people was better than spending an hour listening to mass. She didn’t say anything. I held her car door open for her and we said goodbye.
“I believe in telling the unvarnished truth, no matter how unpleasant”
When I got home, I emailed Katherine some more thoughts about my experiences with the homeless. I thought it would be of interest to her. One of my problems is that I get too enthusiastic and explicit in my narration of my experiences. I also try too hard to find common ground. I didn’t know at the time how badly Katherine would receive my email.
I wrote about a woman I’d met on the street while doing outreach who had refused food but needed condoms. I wasn’t carrying condoms, so I kept walking. My friend who I was walking with hung back to talk with her. He heard her life story. After he told me what her life had been like, I stopped at the pharmacy and bought her a pack of condoms. She was delighted that I gave her the ribbed type. I included that detail in my email to Katherine. I believe in telling the unvarnished truth, no matter how unpleasant.
Katherine wrote back saying my email made me seem very unlike the man she had met at the coffee shop. She wished me good luck, but said she wouldn’t be seeing me again.
Paul rates his date (out of 10): 6