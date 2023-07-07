 Skip to main content
At intermission, he offered me a glass of wine. I bolted to the bathroom. Was I in danger? Ask Ellie

Advice columnist Ellie Tesher. - Richard Lautens

Q I’m a woman whose close colleague suddenly learned her mother who lives overseas was very ill and needed her to visit for at least a week. While rushing to organize her flight, my friend handed me two tickets for a play opening a couple of nights later, meant for herself and a friend. She then hurried out the door.

Three days later, I checked the tickets, and went by myself to the theatre where the play was being performed. Imagine my surprise when a man — a complete stranger to me — sat down in the seat beside me. I asked him where he got the ticket, and he mentioned my colleague’s name and her mother’s illness.

