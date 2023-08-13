 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Personal Finance
Personal Finance

Srivindhya Kolluru: Your home equity line of credit limit is about to be throttled back. Experts advise on how to handle the new cash cap

1 min to read
Article was updated
Srivindhya Kolluru: Your home equity line of credit limit is about to be throttled back. Experts advise on how to handle the new cash cap

A HELOC is a valuable financial tool, experts say, but caution homeowners against using it as an ATM.

As rising household debt puts our country’s financial system on edge, new guidelines from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) are about to reduce some Canadian homeowners’ borrowing power.

The guidelines target combined loan plans (CLPs), also known as re-advanceable mortgages. CLPs, according to OSFI, blend a typical amortizing mortgage loan with a home equity line of credit (HELOC). As you pay down your mortgage principal each month, that money becomes immediately available in a line of credit up to a certain threshold.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred