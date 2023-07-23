Srivindhya Kolluru: With mortgage interest rates rising, is there a way around the stress test? There is, but you’ll pay …

Beyond private lenders, experts say borrowers could also have a relative co-sign and guarantee the mortgage. If that doesn’t work out, then you’d be forced to wait while the markets — and interest rates — cool down.
Launched by Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in 2017, the stress test determines whether a borrower can continue making mortgage payments in the event of unforeseen circumstances or if interest rates were to rise.
Under current stress-test rules, prospective borrowers should be able to afford their contract mortgage rate plus two per cent or a flat 5.25 per cent, whichever is higher.
Your mortgage lender looks at two calculations during a stress test. The first, a gross debt service (GDS), determines the percentage of your gross annual income that will be used to pay your mortgage, utilities and property taxes.
The second, the total debt service (TDS), factors your personal financial obligations, like car loans, student loan debt and lines of credit. Ideally, 39 per cent of your income goes toward your GDS and 44 per cent towards your TDS, says Daniel Vyner, principal broker at Toronto-based DV Capital.
But successive hikes that have seen the benchmark rate rise from zero to five per cent in just over a year have made passing the stress test a daunting task for those looking to enter the housing market.
"People are now stress-testing at around the eight per cent mark," says Daniel Vyner, principal broker at Toronto-based DV Capital.
Meanwhile, Frank Napolitano, co-founder and mortgage agent at Ottawa-based Mortgage Brokers City Inc., says the only way to get around the stress test is to have a relative co-sign or guarantee the mortgage with you.
“But if not, then unfortunately, you’re forced to sit on the sidelines, which we’re seeing many first-time homebuyers having to do.”
Srivindhya Kolluru is a Toronto-based contributing columnist for the Star’s Business section.