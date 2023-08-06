Srivindhya Kolluru: How to pick the right credit card to maximize your reward points and cashback

The sticker shock on everyday purchases — from a latte to fruits and veggies — is forcing more people to turn to credit cards to keep up with mounting bills.
According to a recent NerdWallet survey, 70 per cent of Canadians have used credit cards to pay for essentials, including groceries. Meanwhile, 33 per cent of respondents reported using credit card rewards to pay for these items, attributing the shift to the rising price of goods.
With the right strategy in place, and paying off the balance every month to avoid interest charges, experts agree that using credit cards can help you score rewards and save money on expenses ranging from groceries to big-ticket travel plans.
For those new to credit card rewards, Natasha Macmillan, director of Everyday Banking at Ratehub.ca, emphasizes the importance of choosing the right card for your spending habits and pinpointing which category you spend the most amount of money on — groceries, entertainment, travel or gas.
She says this will help you narrow the choices for a card that lets you earn points or cashback for that specific area.
“I recommend tracking your spending over three to six months or even just looking back on your credit card statement and seeing where you’ve typically spent,” says Macmillan.
Personal finance and travel expert Barry Choi agrees. He recommends signing up when there’s a generous welcome bonus, adding that some travel credit cards offer welcome bonuses of up to 100,000 points, equivalent to somewhere between $500 and $2,000.
Rewards not worth it if you can’t pay the balance off monthly
Just be mindful, he says, of signing up for multiple cards or cancelling them in a short time frame.
“If you’re signing up for one or two new credit cards every single year and keeping the ones that give you real value, then it’s probably not going to make a big difference in the grand scheme of things.”
Once you have your credit card, see if you can combine it with a loyalty program.
“You can usually double up your points by using your credit card alongside your regular loyalty customer account,” adds Macmillan. Popular co-branded loyalty programs include Aeroplan, Scene and Air Miles.
You can also stack rewards by using two or more cards. One card might have high cashback on dining and entertainment expenses, while the other earns you rewards points on grocery shopping.
As an example, Macmillan says you can put your groceries and gas expenses on the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite card to earn 1.25 per cent cashback and use the American Express SimplyCash Card on the remainder of your expenses to earn 1.25 per cent cashback.
If you only used the American Express SimplyCash Card, for example, you would earn just two per cent on groceries and gas.
According to credit reporting agency TransUnion, the average Canadian had a credit card balance of $3,909 in the first quarter of 2023, up from $2,446 in 2022. Even with a generous rewards credit card, you should still be mindful of interest charges, says Choi.
He says unless you’ve got a good grip on your spending habits, the rewards aren’t worth the 20 per cent interest charges. “Even if you’re getting 10 per cent back, you’re still losing, right?”
Srivindhya Kolluru is a Toronto-based contributing columnist for the Star’s Business section