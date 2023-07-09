Srivindhya Kolluru: Crushing mortgage payments have Canadian homeowners looking for options. Here are a few …

Whatever the reason for refinancing, experts caution homeowners to beware of a few things.
The first step should be comparing your interest rate to rates that are currently available on the market, says Daniel Vyner, principal broker at DV Capital Corporation. Ross Taylor, president at Toronto-based Ross Taylor Mortgages, echoes this sentiment.
Be conservative and don’t gamble
“If you want to preserve your current mortgage, you may be better off waiting, arranging a HELOC (home equity line of credit) or a second mortgage for now, planning to combine this with the first mortgage at maturity,” says Taylor.
There’s also a cost to refinancing, which is usually a prepayment penalty. Taylor says refinancing a variable-rate mortgage results in a penalty equal to three months’ interest, while fixed-rate mortgages are the greater of three months’ interest or a calculation known as the Interest Rate Differential, or IRD.
There’s also the chance that, depending on its size, the penalty could wipe out any interest rate savings, says Vyner.
Also, be mindful of any changes to your credit profile since taking out your mortgage.
Vyner says some people might not even qualify for a refinance because Canadians need to stress test at higher interest rates now than what was previously required. This might mean some homeowners will need to go through alternative lenders.
“My advice is to be conservative and not gamble on drastic interest rate changes because it might not happen.”
Srivindhya Kolluru is a Toronto-based contributing columnist for the Star’s Business section