Srivindhya Kolluru: As rents skyrocket in Toronto, here’s how to avoid sublet scammers

Imagine an ad for a two-bed two-bath condo in downtown Toronto for $1,500. Sound too good to be true? It probably is.
“That right there is a huge red flag,” says Varun Sriskanda, a member of the board of directors for Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario. “That listing is underpriced as its fair market value is probably closer to $2,600.” He adds that this is an obvious sign that whoever posted the ad doesn’t have the authority to lease it.
With home ownership becoming out of reach for many, more Canadians are flooding the rental market, which is driving up prices.
A recent Rentals.ca report found that the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto is $2,572 and $3,301 for a two-bedroom — representing a 14 per cent and nine per cent year-over-year increase, respectively. Soaring prices are also contributing to the rise in rental scams. According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Canadians lost around $12 million to merchandise scams — which include rental scams — in 2021.
But armed with the right information, experts say you can spot the red flags of a rental scam.
Sriskanda encourages renters to view the unit and meet the landlord in person, and recommends asking the landlord or property manager for identification. RE/MAX Canada president Christopher Alexander agrees, adding that you should ensure your landlord is really who they say they are to avoid situations where you’ve mistakenly agreed to sublease a unit from a tenant.
“Some of the biggest scams I see is people subletting without being forthcoming and showing a place for a lease that’s not theirs,” says Alexander. “And come move-in day, the renter can’t get in because there’s no apartment to be rented.”
Beware rental listings demanding personal information up front
On online platforms, beware listings that are too generic or ask for personal information — including bank details — upfront, says Kent Sikstrom, community relations manager at Kijiji Canada. He adds that a landlord or agent rushing you to commit or make a payment, especially without seeing the unit first, could be a red flag.
Next, watch out for landlords that don’t have a screening or application process, Sikstrom says, as legitimate landlords will want to know who’s renting their property. While Sikstrom says Kijiji Canada uses a combination of automated systems and human reviewers to moderate content across the Kijiji site, it doesn’t hurt to be mindful for these red flags.
Sriskanda also says to be wary if you’re asked to pay multiple fees.
“Legally, you can only collect the first and the last month’s rent, and you can also be asked for a reasonable key deposit,” says Sriskanda. “But there’s absolutely no reason to pay a $100 move-in fee, a $100 cleaning fee, a $250 credit check fee or other sorts of absurd expenses.”
The most reliable way to avoid scams is to work with a reputable realtor. Working with a realtor is free, so it doesn’t hurt to enlist the help of a pro. Plus, a realtor will know if a unit is below- or above-market value, can do title searches on properties and more easily spot fishy listings says Sriskanda. Alexander agrees.
“It’s becoming easier and easier for fraudulent activity to go undetected, so make sure you’re doing your research.”
Srivindhya Kolluru is a Toronto-based contributing columnist for the Star’s Business section