 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Personal Finance
Personal Finance

Srivindhya Kolluru: ‘A dating app for debt.’ For emergency cash, is an online peer-to-peer loan the right way to go? It depends

2 min to read

Money is one of the biggest sources of anxiety for Canadians.

Indeed, 48 per cent of us have lost sleep over finances, and 36 per cent have experienced mental health challenges over it, according to FP Canada’s 2023 Financial Stress Index. And Statistics Canada says around one in four people are unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred