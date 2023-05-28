Single mom Adelaide has $22,000 in line-of-credit debt — here’s how she learned to dig her way out

Adelaide is a single mom to a five-year-old daughter and is trying to get her financial priorities in order. The 31-year-old social media manager wants to save for her and her daughter’s future but also needs to pay down a $22,500 line of credit and doesn’t know where to start.
Adelaide makes $3,900 a month at work, of which $2,800 goes toward rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Markham and car payments. She makes an additional $1,500 a month through freelance work which helps her save a bit of cash.
“I definitely want to pay off my line of credit,” she says. “I also love the idea of buying a home but as a single person in this city I don’t know if it’s feasible and I still want to save towards future travel and retirement.”
Adelaide makes breakfast and lunch at home as much as possible but admits to going out to restaurants and ordering take out frequently for dinner.
“The weekends I have my daughter we visit family or go to the park now that the weather is warmer,” she says. “The weekends I don’t have her I often go out to dinner and hit up a nightclub with friends.”
Adelaide contributes $250 a month to a TFSA and has about $40,000 in RRSPs. She has also prioritized her daughter’s future and contributes $75 a month to her Registered Education Savings Plan which will go toward her post-secondary education. “We’re almost at $8,000 so far,” she says.
How can Adelaide free herself from debt and begin to chip away at her line of credit? We asked her to track two weeks of spending to see what she can do.
The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners.
Adelaide is a single mother juggling different priorities. One challenge right now is that she spends $2,800 of her $3,900 take home pay on rent and car payments. If not for her $1,500 monthly freelance income, it would be tough to save for the future.
One of her primary goals is to pay down her $22,500 line of credit. I suspect given this is an unsecured line of credit, the interest rate is probably 10 per cent or more. I think she needs to think twice about contributing to a TFSA when she is incurring double digit interest. She would have to earn more than that investing her TFSA to come out ahead. That is probably not likely over the long run.
She may want to direct her TFSA contributions to her line of credit repayment. She may want to consider using some of her accumulated TFSA savings to pay it down as well.
Adelaide seems to have a lot of discretionary spending, often going to dinner or ordering delivery. She also goes out clubbing every other weekend when she doesn’t have her daughter. Much of this is funded with her freelance work.
She has made her daughter a priority by contributing $75 per month to an RESP and accumulating $8,000 towards her post-secondary education. Adelaide may need to consider other sacrifices like trying to cook dinners at home more often or going out dancing with friends once a month instead of twice a month. Ultimately, the only way you can pay down debt or save is to earn more or spend less. Adelaide is already working a side gig so short of getting a third job, her ability to say no to discretionary spending could be her financial superpower.
If I were her, I would use her freelance income exclusively or almost exclusively for debt repayment or saving. If she makes $500 consistently, let’s say, I’d set up an automatic $500 monthly payment to her line of credit. Maybe the tradeoff is she gets to spend half the additional income on entertainment and the other half is for additional debt repayment or investing.
If she cannot chip away at her line of credit, it is going to hold her back from financial freedom in the future. At a 10 per cent interest rate, her debt could double in just 7 years. This may be an opportunity for Adelaide to reverse her line of credit balance before it is too late.
Spending in week one: $462. Spending in week two: $74.
Take-aways: Adelaide says Heath’s advice forced her to face some hard truths.
“Until Jason pointed it out, I had no idea the interest rate on my line of credit exceeded 10 per cent,” she says. “This week will be my last contribution to my TFSA. After which I will withdraw $4,000 to put toward my line of credit.”
In July, Adelaide says she is expecting about $8,000 for a work bonus “which I will also put toward that balance.”
“That helps clear a significant chunk and will let me breathe a little easier until my tax return comes in next February.”
Adelaide says she is committed to making sacrifices to save and pay off her line of credit.
“In the moment, it only ever seems like a few bucks,” she says “but pointing out the cumulative effect helps me understand the potential impact of living beyond my means.”
