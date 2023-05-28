 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Personal Finance
Personal Finance

Single mom Adelaide has $22,000 in line-of-credit debt — here’s how she learned to dig her way out

3 min to read
Article was updated
Single mom Adelaide has $22,000 in line-of-credit debt — here’s how she learned to dig her way out

"I also love the idea of buying a home," says Adelaide "but as a single person in this city I don’t know if it’s feasible." - McKenna Deighton

Adelaide is a single mom to a five-year-old daughter and is trying to get her financial priorities in order. The 31-year-old social media manager wants to save for her and her daughter’s future but also needs to pay down a $22,500 line of credit and doesn’t know where to start.

Adelaide makes $3,900 a month at work, of which $2,800 goes toward rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Markham and car payments. She makes an additional $1,500 a month through freelance work which helps her save a bit of cash.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred