 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Personal Finance
Personal Finance

Should you donate to charity when you’re asked at the checkout counter? Here’s why it’s OK to say ‘no’

4 min to read
Article was updated
Should you donate to charity when you’re asked at the checkout counter? Here’s why it’s OK to say ‘no’

You’re next in line at the supermarket to pay for your groceries, which are far more expensive than usual thanks to inflation. After you load your items onto the conveyor belt, the cashier makes direct eye contact with you and says:

“That’ll be $163. Do you want to donate $2 to charity today?”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred