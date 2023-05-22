 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Personal Finance
Personal Finance

No health insurance? Here’s how to keep dental costs from bankrupting you

3 min to read

A freelance photographer living in downtown Toronto, Armin Fares is living his dream. The 32-year-old says he worked hard to be his own boss and set his own schedule.

But while working for himself offers independence, what it doesn’t offer is access to dental coverage.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred