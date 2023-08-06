Newcomer Karim has already racked up $5,000 in credit card debt. Is it time to flee pricey Toronto?

Karim recently immigrated to Canada and is adjusting to how expensive life is in Toronto.
The 32-year-old is a permanent resident and is applying for citizenship in the coming months.
“I’m applying for citizenship which means I have a lot of lawyer fees coming up,” Karim says. “I’m a new permanent resident so I’m trying to feel more settled in Toronto but it’s really expensive.”
Karim makes around $60,000 a year as a copywriter, which he says barely covers day-to-day expenses including the city’s exorbitant rent. He pays $1,200 for a shared apartment near Bay and Bloor, which eats up a big chunk of his income.
“I had to start at an entry level position because employers said I didn’t have Canadian experience,” Karim says. “But I’m trying to work my way up slowly but surely.”
Karim says he is getting some support from his parents abroad, but even still has racked up $5,000 in credit card debt, which he “can’t seem to shake off.”
Karim says he doesn’t eat out on weekdays, instead choosing to spend money on dining out over weekends. “I like catching up with friends and going out to dinner and drinks,” he says.
But even that is becoming unaffordable, which is making Karim question whether he should stay in the city or move to save on expenses.
“Should I move out of Toronto where rent is cheaper?” he wonders. “Eventually I’d like to move out on my own but I recognize I need a higher salary.
“How can I get my finances in order so I can pay off debt and start my financial future here?” he asks.
We asked Karim to track two weeks of spending to see what he can do.
The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners.
Karim is a newcomer to Canada. He is a permanent resident in the process of applying for citizenship. Legal fees are eating up some of his limited cash flow and he is already finding Toronto to be an expensive city. But those costs will dimmish before long.
He wonders if he should leave the Toronto and if rent would be cheaper outside the city. It certainly is, but there are drawbacks. Some of the things he enjoys doing with his friends may be harder to find outside the city. He has no car and typically opts for his bike over public transit. The suburbs and towns surrounding Toronto may not be as easy to navigate by bike and commuting to work may be more costly.
He shares an apartment now paying only $1,200 a month. An average 1-bedroom in Toronto costs more than twice that amount and rent is only a bit cheaper in the surrounding areas. There are 1-bedroom apartments available elsewhere in Canada for $1,200 a month, but Karim might need to relocate to cities like Edmonton, Winnipeg, or Quebec City.
Karim is trying to balance keeping costs low by eating at home during the week but is developing friendships and spending time on social activities on the weekend. This is hard to avoid when you are trying to develop relationships and explore a new country.
Karim’s primary goal is to get a higher paying job because he has been limited to an entry level position due to his lack of Canadian experience. Once his income rises, I would focus on getting rid of his credit card debt to reduce his reliance on financial support from his parents abroad and build an emergency fund.
Though it may be tempting to move out on his own if he gets a new job, building a financial cushion could be best to do first. I would opt for TFSA contributions once he is debt free before turning his attention to medium and long-term investing like an FHSA or RRSP account.
Spending in week one: $335. Spending in week 2: $260
Take-aways: Karim says he was hoping for better news, but understands he might have to look at other cities in Canada if he wants to live comfortably.
“It has been a bumpy start and I’m trying my best to save but it’s not easy especially when you’re starting out in a new country,” Karim says.
