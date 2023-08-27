Most of Canada’s major banks now offer the First Homes Savings Account. Is it right for you?

Most of Canada’s major banks are now offering the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) as a way to help Canadians save up for one of the biggest purchases they’ll make in their lifetime, as home ownership is pushed further from reach amid high interest rates and prices.
Announced by the federal government in its 2022 budget, the FHSA came into effect April 1. RBC, National Bank of Canada, TD and Scotiabank have all since launched accounts, and say they’ve been a success.
It’s an attractive option for people trying to save up for a down payment on their home. Prospective homebuyers can contribute up to $8,000 of tax-free savings each year, up to a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000. If the full amount isn’t contributed each year, you’re allowed to carry forward a maximum of $8,000 to use the following year.
Since RBC launched the account on April 20, they’ve opened tens of thousands of accounts, said spokesperson Kathy Bevan.
“We’ve been seeing amazing interest in this new tax-free account, particularly among younger Canadians,” she said. The majority of the accounts, or 56 per cent, are held by clients aged 25 to 34, and 20 per cent are aged 35 to 44. Six per cent are aged 45 and up.
National Bank of Canada, which launched the account on April 17, said, “the demand has exceeded our expectations.”
“A significant number of holders are placing the maximum amount, and they tend to be on the younger side of the population (in their 30s),” said spokesperson Alexandre Guay.
As of Aug. 16, TD has offered the account along with an offer of $100 if you invest $3,000 or more within your new FHSA by Oct. 31, 2023 and maintain the investment until Jan. 31, 2024, a spokesperson said.
Scotiabank announced the launch of its FHSA earlier this month and have “seen significant interest in the account,” a spokesperson said. CIBC will offer the account some time in November, and BMO will offer it some time this year.
Is it right for you?
It’s easy to see why the account has gained so much traction, said Jason Heath, financial adviser and managing director of Objective Financial Partners, as it’s a new way to save in a tax-effective manor. But is it the right account for you?
“I will never criticize any tax-free savings account,” he said. “Anything that allows someone to save tax is worthwhile, and I recommend my clients to sign up for it.”
The FHSA works a bit like a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) in that the contributions are tax-deductible, and it also acts like a tax-free savings account (TFSA), as you can withdraw funds tax-free — but FHSA funds can only be used for a home purchase.
The main pro about the account is it’s a good tax advantage for saving for a down payment, and you can use your existing RRSP asset to fund the account as well, he said.
“The FHSA is just one tool in a variety of ways to save up for a down payment,” said Dan Hallett, vice-president of research at HighView Financial Group, adding it can be used in combination with other savings accounts.
For example, the FHSA can be used in combination with a TFSA. By using both tax-free savings accounts, homebuyers will be able to save much more for a down payment, said Hallett.
Another option is the Home Buyers’ Plan, which allows you to withdraw funds from an RRSP for your first house tax-free, as long as you pay the money back to your RRSP over 15 years. The maximum withdrawal using the Home Buyers’ Plan is $35,000.
By using the Home Buyers’ Plan and FHSA, you could end up with $75,000 for a down payment. That covers a down payment of more than 10 per cent on the average cost of a $735,000 condo in the GTA.
While an RRSP should be put aside for retirement and used as a last resort, if you need the extra financial help to put down a 20 per cent down payment — which means you don’t need to buy mortgage loan insurance — that saves you money down the road, he added.
Read the fine print
It’s important to read the fine print of the FHSA, experts say, because there are some caveats. Using the savings toward an investment property would not qualify for a tax-free withdrawal — the home must be a principal residence and homebuyers must move in within one year of purchase.
There’s also a tax on excess FHSA amounts. Generally, you have to pay a tax of one per cent per month on the highest excess FHSA amount in that month. You will continue to pay the monthly one per cent tax until the excess FHSA amount is eliminated (which occurs at the start of the next carry-over period).
FHSA accounts have a maximum participation period of 15 years, meaning account holders must transfer all funds and close the account 15 years after opening it to avoid taxation, according to the federal government.
Canadian residents who are at least 18 years old are eligible and cannot have owned a home at any time in the year the account is opened, or during the preceding four calendar years.
And, while the unused contribution is automatically carried forward to be used later, there is a cumulative $8,000 limit, Heath said. That means, if you contributed $1,000 dollars, you’ll be able to carry forward the remaining $7,000 for the next year. But if you only contribute $1,000 again the following year, the remainder to carry over maxes out at $8,000, not $14,000.
“So, you have to be careful about starting to contribute too early,” he added.
Drop in the bucket
The account is helpful, but it doesn’t help with unaffordable housing, Heath said.
The average cost of a home in Toronto is $1.1 million, resulting in a 20 per cent down payment of $220,000.
“It’s a drop in the bucket,” he said. “It’s not an account that warrants complaint, but it’s not a game changer.”
Clarrie Feinstein is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Clarrie via email: clarriefeinstein@torstar.ca