 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Personal Finance
Personal Finance

Long-term mortgage rates are falling. Is it time to lock in?

1 min to read
Article was updated

While the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank’s collapse has infected financial markets in the U.S. and Canada, there might be a silver lining for some homeowners: Banks and lenders in Canada reacted fast by slashing mortgage rates in the wake of falling bond yields.

But is it the right choice to lock in to a fixed rate?

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred