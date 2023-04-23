 Skip to main content
Here’s how much you’ll owe Revenue Canada if you don’t pay your taxes on time

Filing a late tax return could cost you five per cent hit on your unpaid balance straight away plus monthly fees and compounded interest on what you owe. - Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians might be feeling the squeeze with the income tax filing deadline fast approaching on April 30. (Technically, May 1 since April 30 falls on a Sunday.) Financial experts warn that while procrastinating on your return won’t get you thrown in jail, filing late with the Canada Revenue Agency comes with painful financial penalties.

According to the Government of Canada website, you can expect to get hit with an immediate five per cent penalty on whatever you owe, plus one per cent on every full month that you file late up to a maximum of 12 months.

