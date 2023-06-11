Home Life Personal Finance Personal Finance Have your say: Are you considering extending your amortization period due to inflation? By Toronto Star Jun 11, 2023 Sunday, June 11, 2023 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Read the full story here: Struggling with mortgage payments? Stretching the term can help — but it will cost you. Here are the numbersFor more Star surveys, click here. Headlines newsletter Top stories delivered to your inbox. Sign Up Read more about Topics Ontario Windsor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Report an error Journalistic Standards About Us You might be interested in {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments {{type}} {{title}} Dec 31, 1969 Comments More from OurWindsor.ca & partners