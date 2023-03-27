 Skip to main content
Feeling poorer? You are. Here’s how much less you’re making now than you were three years ago

3 min to read
Article was updated
To cope with inflation, Debra Maxfield has had to make some lifestyle changes, such as living with a roommate. - Nicole Osborne

Debra Maxfield hasn’t had a wage increase since July 2020.

A long-term-care worker for 20 years, first as a personal support worker and now running recreation and leisure programming for senior residents, Maxfield is struggling to make her stagnant wages work during a period of high inflation.

An error occurred