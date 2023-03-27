 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Personal Finance
Personal Finance

Could the banking crisis threaten your savings? Here are some steps you can take so you don’t get burned

4 min to read
Article was updated
Could the banking crisis threaten your savings? Here are some steps you can take so you don’t get burned

A lock is seen on a gate of the U.S. Department of Treasury building in Washington, D.C., on March 13 following SVB's collapse. - Chip Somodevilla

As the banking crisis from the last few weeks has shown, investment upheavals can flare up suddenly.

While staying composed isn’t always easy during these events, it’s important not to overreact. The best advice is usually to stay the course with a balanced investing approach that sticks with sound investing principles.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred