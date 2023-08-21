You can't wear those shoes with that! … Or can you? How the "wrong shoe theory" will change the way you dress

There’s a photo that lives rent-free in my head. It’s an snap of the early-aughts French It girl Garance Doré, taken by her then-boyfriend Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist. Doré’s face is obscured by a DSLR camera and she’s lightly crouching to get her shot, dressed in a pair of slouchy, cuffed men’s Bermuda shorts with — this is the good part — a pair of peep-toe stiletto booties. It shouldn’t work, but somehow it does.
The photo is more than 10 years old, but the guiding principle behind the outfit is as relevant as ever. Today, though, it has a name: The Wrong Shoe.
The wrong shoe theory has been popularized by Allison Bornstein, a New York-based stylist on the rise and a familiar face if you’re on fashion TikTok. She’s become a social media sensation by offering thoughtful, creative, neatly packaged advice on developing your individual style, and has a book out this September called “Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet & Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed.”
The wrong shoe theory is as simple as it sounds. Instead of reaching for the expected, complementary shoe to finish your outfit, go with the opposite. If you’re wearing tailored separates, forego a neutral suede pump and go for a chunky platform sandal. If your outfit is leaning sporty, instead of the white sneakers, go with a kitten heel mule. Try your fanciest pair of bow-adorned shoes with slouchy jeans and a plain white shirt, as we saw Kaia Gerber wear at Valentino’s haute couture show in July.
The idea is to create tension in an outfit, to play on contrasts and shrug off preciousness. A pair of “wrong” shoes in an otherwise simple ensemble is like Gwyneth Paltrow’s once-a-week cigarette in a life centred around virtuous healthfulness. It creates instant interest.
“I think the reason this theory has resonated with so many is because it’s a super low-stakes way to change up your look,” Bornstein tells me. And as far as fashion prescriptions go, it requires nothing more than a shift in habits — you don’t have to buy a single new thing. “There is no universal ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ shoe with each look, it’s more about challenging yourself to try something that might not be your first instinct and therefore, perhaps out of your comfort zone,” Bornstein adds.
Speaking of comfort zones, I consider myself a pretty adventurous dresser. And yet the wrong shoe theory revealed I still cling to the matchy-matchy tendencies instilled in me by my proper European mother who ensured that, on the first day of school, my burgundy patent shoes were the exact same shade as my uniform jacket. Wrong shoe theory is something I have to consciously adapt. Before it came into my life, I would have finished a cream silk vest and black trousers with cream loafers. But I’m trying to be different now, so I put on a pair of hippie rope sandals instead. It definitely feels wrong, and a little thrilling.
Shoe designer Myriam Maguire, co-founder of the Montreal-based cool-girl brand Maguire, has a theory as to why wrong shoes feel so right at the moment. “Now that everything is easily and instantly available online, you have to use more originality to stand out.” In the endless, social-media fuelled game of esthetic one-upmanship, an expected shoe won’t cut it.
Plus, the pandemic changed a lot about how we dress. “People want to keep their look interesting but not if it means compromising on their comfort level,” says Maguire. “This created the pyjama-inspired outfits matched with a pair of heels or a dressed-up look pared down with cosy sandals or sneakers.”
For my fellow right-shoe dressers out there, Bornstein has some advice. “Colour is a helpful first step here. If you would normally do a light shoe with a light outfit, maybe try some dark accessories. This will give the look contrast and make it feel like there was some thought there,” she says.
No matter which shoe you go for, it has to look intentional, and not like you slid into a pair of slippers to check the mail. “If I am wearing a pair of shorts with a closed-toe Mary Jane, I will maybe add a structured or ladylike bag that will tie the Mary Jane back in,” Bornstein explains. “So the bag and the shoes feel like they are on a similar vibe, even if the look is different.”
Ultimately, Bornstein stresses that there is no “right” way to do wrong shoe theory — that would defeat the spirit of the whole exercise. It really is as simple as picking a pair of shoes that are somewhat dissimilar to the rest of your outfit. And this philosophy can extend to other accessories too: the wrong bag, the wrong jewelry, the wrong hairstyle. “I love the idea of adding some beaded or colourful accessories with clothes that feel a bit serious,” says Bornstein, recalling a woman she saw wearing a pair of Manolo Blahnik kitten heel mules with a beaded anklet. “The contrast of that really showed her personality.”
This play on contrasts is also the ultimate fashion flex — yes, more so than wearing designer labels. It says, “I know my shoes don’t match the rest of my outfit; I know what I’m doing.”
And that’s the final piece of the wrong shoe formula: If you’re gonna wear clogs with a mini dress, you better not second-guess it.