Why Beyoncé’s fashion-filled Renaissance tour is setting Toronto abuzz

Why Beyoncé’s fashion-filled Renaissance tour is setting Toronto abuzz

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour is a fashion feast

Beyoncé will perform in Toronto on Saturday, the first North American show of her Renaissance tour, and the Canadian BeyHive is ready. She has put on nothing short of an extravaganza as she’s performed her album over the past few months in Europe, from a mid-air mirrorball horse ride to voguing robots to a dance feature from her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

But it’s the costumes that have really taken the spotlight. The show transports us into a space-age realm with futuristic looks that not only complement but participate in the performance, combining galactic motifs with club couture, displaying impeccable craftsmanship and technological innovation. It is a full-on fashion show of bespoke designer pieces, specific to every new city she hits. In the social media age, where no show stunt can remain a secret, the queen is certainly keeping us on our toes.

