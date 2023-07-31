What’s the one perfect, endlessly cool item every man should have in his wardrobe? Ask the Kit

Ask The Kit is the real-talk advice column you never knew you needed. Every month, style expert Shayne Stephens answers your pressing men’s style questions. What are the best men’s shirts? What kind of suit should I buy if I’ll only have one? Send your Qs to ask@thekit.ca
If you could choose any one item that a man should have in his closet, what would it be and what advice would you give on adding it? — Shawn, Port Credit, Ont.
I’d like to say that I deliberated over this question for hours, but I’d be lying. My choice is the basic white T-shirt. This has always been my favourite item because of its simplicity, and because it can be an outfit’s superstar or selfless playmaker. It epitomizes a classic masculinity: Marlon Brando made it cool. James Dean made it sexy. Steve McQueen, well, he just made it badass.
But there was a time when white T-shirt rarely saw the light of day. “They were originally undergarments,” says Matt Robinson, owner of Toronto boutique Klaxon Howl owner and vintage menswear expert. Whether you were a banker or a mechanic, you were probably wearing a white T as a base layer. “They even had wider necks back then because you didn’t want people to see it. It wasn’t until post-WWII that men started wearing them as external garments.”
In the 1950s, two movies hit the screen and changed everything: “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Rebel Without A Cause” cemented the white T-shirt as the main element in the uniform of cool guys and rebels.
“That look is in our subconscious now; it’s iconography,” says Robinson. “Brando and Dean look amazing in those movies. They’re assholes, but they look cool: The flat-top boogie haircut with the white tee, 501s and plimsoll sneakers. It’s classic Americana. That made the white T-shirt what it is today.” Robinson designed his own T-shirt named after Brando’s character in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” The shape is 1950s styling at its best with a wider neck and capped sleeves, 100 per cent cotton and made in Canada (find it at Klaxon Howl for $39).
Over the years, the white T-shirt has taken on many forms. The ’60s introduced some roominess and lengthened the arms. The ’70s took “fitted” to a new level. Niche subcultures have also had their way with it, with high fashion riffing on architectural shapes, hip-hop sizing up to XXL and the Jersey Shore taking the V-neck to disturbing new depths.
Today, the white T-shirt remains a crisp, clean, versatile staple. It can be dressed up or down, worn on its own or as a layering piece, and is a foolproof, grounding partner for a printed or coloured pant or short.
To keep it looking fresh, you will need to keep a Tide Pen handy for spills, and some baking soda at the ready to throw in the wash cycle to absorb stains (what good thing doesn’t come with a little effort?). Oh, and there’s one other benefit. “You always look tanned,” says Robinson, laughing. “That’s the great thing about a white shirt, you always have some colour. No one is that pale.”
Finding your own perfect white T-shirt can take some time. After decades on the hunt, I’ve only just found my go-to: a shorter, capped-sleeve, chest pocket version from heritage U.S. brand Velva Sheen. There’s a lot more to contemplate than you might think. That said, use these steps to find your signature white tee.
Do a little research
First, identify the look you’re going for. Always wanted to look like one of the Outsiders? No problem. Have the desire to channel Eminem live at Tramps in 1999? Go for it. Fancy a modern, fashionable version, meant to be worn oversized and tucked in? How chic. A quick Google search will give you a plethora of examples. Pick a style that feels timeless for you, something you can see yourself still wearing in 10 years.
Think about the details
An important thing to bear in mind when selecting a tee: intended use. “Once you’ve decided what your style is, you need to think about how you’re going to wear it,” says Robinson. “Is it going to be a layering piece? If so, stick to a cut that’s close to the body to avoid bunching, which looks bad. Will you be tucking it in? A longer torso would work best then. Will it be worn on its own? Then you’ll need to make some decisions regarding the fabric, neckline, sleeve length, torso and stitching.”
Embrace the change room
Those decisions often come down to what looks best on your body. The white T-shirt on its own can accentuate strong points or do the opposite. You want a fit that flatters, so look for a T-shirt that’s more relaxed in areas you don’t want to call attention to, and more fitted in the areas that you do. Try everything on and assess how it looks and feels. Take notes. Every poor fit gets you one step closer to the one. When you find it, buy multiples and wear them with pride like the generations before you.
Shop the advice
1950s perfection
Velva Sheen Pocket Tee, $135, shoplostfound.com SHOP HERE
Velva Sheen has been at it since 1932, and this is as close to a perfect fit as I’ve ever found; fitted but forgiving. (Chef Carmy wears these on “The Bear”.) The pocket is cool, even sans Lucky Strikes. I buy a two-pack at Toronto’s Lost and Found.
Klaxon Howl Kowalski T-shirt, $39, klaxonhowl.com SHOP HERE
Named after Brando’s character in A Streetcar Named Desire, this 100 per cent cotton tee is ’50s styling at its best with a wider neck and capped sleeves. It’s designed by Toronto menswear mainstay Klaxon Howl and made in Canada.
Classic and simple
Uniqlo Airism Cotton Crew Neck, $25, uniqlo.com SHOP HERE
Uniqlo’s Airism material is quick drying, moisture wicking and has a hint of stretch. A great, affordable starting point. Arguably the best layering piece of the bunch.
Cool and oversized
The general trend in 2023 is “bigger is better” and this T-shirt plays with proportions, offering roominess without losing structure. It has dropped shoulders, longer sleeves and a wider crew neck.
Another roomy option from Canadian brand Kotn with a snug crew neck that lends some structure to the relaxed dropped-shoulder silhouette.
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more.