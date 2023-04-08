 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Beauty & Fashion
Beauty & Fashion

Toronto band the Beaches sport the season’s coolest sunglasses trends

3 min to read
Article was updated
Toronto band the Beaches sport the season’s coolest sunglasses trends

The Beaches wear summer’s hottest sunglasses trends. From left: Leandra Earl (keyboards, guitar), Kylie Miller (guitar), Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums, percussion) and Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass). Sunglasses styled by Renee Tsé - Richard Lautens

Despite the easterly moniker, the Beaches got their start in Kensington Market. Over the next 10 years, lead singer and bassist Jordan Miller, guitarist Kylie Miller, drummer Eliza Enman McDaniel and keyboardist and guitarist Leandra Earl parlayed a residency at The Supermarket bar into a half-dozen albums and opened for legends like The Rolling Stones and the Foo Fighters.

A decade in, they’re excited to evolve a little: last year, they went independent and are celebrating their newfound freedom with a fresh sound and upcoming U.S. tour. “We’re super excited about our new musical direction and aesthetic for this new record and tour. In the past we felt that our music was a little bit serious, and that didn’t fully click with our personalities,” Kylie Miller says. “We are pivoting from the traditional rock sound slightly and trying some new fun and poppier things in the studio.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred