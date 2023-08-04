Sophie Grégoire Trudeau showcased her exuberant personality through fashion, much of it Canadian. How will her style choices change in her next chapter?

The role of the Canadian Prime Minister’s spouse is undefined, unpaid and has no title.
Nonetheless, he or she is expected to act as campaign surrogate and asset, host for official functions and dignitaries and generally represent the country on foreign visits. As Sophie Gregoire Trudeau exits the frame this week on the announcement of her separation from Justin Trudeau, it marks an end to her time in this amorphous public service role. It also likely means that her presentation, including her clothing, will not be as closely scrutinized.
It’s become a tradition for the wives of political leaders to perform at diplomatic dressing. Jackie Kennedy’s stagecraft sense of high fashion set the bar very high; after her preference for French design houses was criticized, Kennedy began working with U.S. designer Oleg Cassini, who put her in her signature pillbox hats and monochromatic skirt suits. Brigitte Macron wears almost exclusively Louis Vuitton. Melania Trump often ignored the flag-wearing tradition and continued wearing her preferred European couture labels, but Jill Biden always proudly wears American.
Canadian fashion legend Jeanne Beker says that the role of PM’s spouse is a huge opportunity to provide exposure for homegrown designers at home and abroad.
“Any opportunity to strut Canadian design on the international stage is important, and desperately needed by Canadian designers,” said Beker, who wore almost exclusively Canadian fashion during her 27-year tenure as the host of “Fashion Television.”
“Sophie has great style and she gave a lot of Canadian designers a fair shake, but I’m not sure she really made her mark as a fashion influencer,” said Beker, meaning as an ambassador for Canadian fashion.
Given Grégoire Trudeau’s soon-to-be status as a private citizen, that is actually perfectly fine. Her Instagram handle currently reads: “Gender equality activist, speaker, mom of 3.” (The previously appended “Wife of PM” was removed swiftly this week.) The former television host is also a noted yoga enthusiast and is under contract for two books with Penguin Random House, which are due out next spring. Grégoire Trudeau’s attention has understandably been on these other roles, more than fashion ambassadorship, for some time.
In the beginning, though, fashion was a strong focus. There was a big wave of enthusiasm for Sophie’s wardrobe after Justin Trudeau was first elected Prime Minister in 2015. For the swearing-in ceremony, Grégoire Trudeau wore a navy and white dress by Erdem, the Montreal-born, London-based designer, and a white alpaca coat by Toronto label Sentaler. She then wore a similar grey Sentaler coat for a Remembrance Day ceremony — perfect with her red poppy — a clever doubling down on a look.
If those designer names sound extra familiar, it’s because they’ve also been favoured by Meghan Markle. The link, of course, is Jessica Mulroney, the celebrity stylist who helped orchestrate the early looks for her friends Grégoire Trudeau and Markle. Mulroney has always made clear that she was never an official stylist for Grégoire Trudeau, but she did take credit for some of the early, notable and proudly Canadian looks.
The next highlight in Grégoire Trudeau’s adventures in fashion came when she was photographed for Vogue in 2016. The magazine touted the fact she was “putting Canadian designers on the map.” For the shoot, she wore a royal blue and gold dress by Oscar de la Renta, the late, great Dominican designer; when critics objected to the high price tag, her spokespeople emphasized that the dress was selected by Vogue stylists.
Later that year, Grégoire Trudeau drew rave reviews for her style when Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Canada. The Daily Express called her “Canada’s fashionista wife” when she wore a purple dress by (now-defunct) Montreal label Editions de Robe, worn with a plum fedora. Beker said Grégoire Trudeau was introduced to Editions de Robe by her mother-in-law, Margaret Trudeau — who Beker describes as “a woman of inimitable style” — and who brought her own brand of youthquake, love-child glamour to the role of PM’s wife in the 1970s.
Over the years, Grégoire Trudeau has favoured Toronto designer Lucian Matis, wearing (and rewearing) his red jumpsuit on several occasions, including for Canada Day and a visit to the Great Wall of China. She wore a Pink Tartan tuxedo to an awards dinner in New York and a Tanya Taylor kimono-style dress for a state visit to Japan.
There can be no fashion analysis for the Trudeau family without mention of the 2018 trip to India for which they were lambasted for cultural appropriation in wearing traditional garb on the tour. It was misguided, but looking back now, it feels most strongly like a mistake of enthusiasm. It is also hard not to wonder if that experience and the backlash she faced — Grégoire Trudeau had most of the criticism lobbed at her for dressing the family of five — might have spoiled her enjoyment of fashion for public occasions.
As has been much noted, Grégoire Trudeau hasn’t been seen much on the international stage lately. One notable exception was in 2019 on the night of her husband’s second of three election victories when she wore a yellow dress by Montreal-based designer Eliza Faulkner. It was an on-brand choice for Grégoire Trudeau, who favours bright colours, which suit her ebullient personality. The eco-friendly piece, which retailed for $249 at the time, was purchased by Grégoire Trudeau herself from Ottawa’s Victoire Boutique, which carries all-Canadian design talents.
Faulkner said it was her label’s biggest moment. “I didn’t know she was going wear that dress until morning after election,” said Faulkner. “It sold out. We restocked and the style sold out again.” Faulkner said the effect was bigger “than any influencer, it was amazing to see the direct sales from something like that.”
The other two recent high-wire fashion outings we’ve seen Grégoire Trudeau in have been official trips to London, first for the death of the Queen last September and then for the coronation of King Charles this past May. For the funeral, she wore a black lace dress, perfectly judged for the occasion at knee length with sheer stockings. It was understated, and the only thing that stood out was her Maple Leaf brooch; the name of the designer was not released. For the coronation she chose A puffy blush organza-sleeved dress by Ted Baker, a nice piece and appropriate to the occasion, but notably not Canadian.
The role of helpmate political spouse is a difficult one under any circumstances. Subverting one's own ambitions to be supportive so publicly is a tough ask. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau juggled many balls: family, charity commitments and her own work alongside commitments in the public eye. She had fun with fashion and promoted our best and brightest within those parameters.
But her greatest fashion accomplishment might be to have kept her own, unique sense of exuberant personal style intact through almost a decade under a microscope.