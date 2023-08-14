 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Beauty & Fashion
Beauty & Fashion

Sick of your old clothes? The brand you got them from might buy them back from you

6 min to read
Article was updated
Sick of your old clothes? The brand you got them from might buy them back from you

Through Canada Goose’s Generations online portal, shoppers can send in CG items in exchange for a gift card towards future purchases.

Much as we all want to buy and wear things forever, there are times when certain pieces lose their appeal and end up forgotten in the depths of our closets. Giving them a new life isn’t always easy: Finding a consignment shop that will accept your items can be tricky and time-consuming, and donated items often get diverted to landfill. But an alternative option is gaining momentum: sending back your old pieces to the brand you bought them from in exchange for cash or store credit.

With an increasing number of brands offering in-house reselling and upcycling, it’s become much easier to give old favourites a chance at a new life. To wit: Canada Goose just announced the launch of its buzzy Generations resale platform in Canada, a boon for loyal fans of the not-inexpensive outerwear.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred