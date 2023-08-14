Sick of your old clothes? The brand you got them from might buy them back from you

Much as we all want to buy and wear things forever, there are times when certain pieces lose their appeal and end up forgotten in the depths of our closets. Giving them a new life isn’t always easy: Finding a consignment shop that will accept your items can be tricky and time-consuming, and donated items often get diverted to landfill. But an alternative option is gaining momentum: sending back your old pieces to the brand you bought them from in exchange for cash or store credit.
With an increasing number of brands offering in-house reselling and upcycling, it’s become much easier to give old favourites a chance at a new life. To wit: Canada Goose just announced the launch of its buzzy Generations resale platform in Canada, a boon for loyal fans of the not-inexpensive outerwear.
This spring, Toronto label Comrags launched ENCORE, a shopping event where customers brought in old items from the brand from their closets for resale in exchange for a gift certificate to shop the new collection. They sold over 80 per cent of the wares in the first hour, and second ENCORE event will be held at the brand’s Toronto location this fall. “Existing customers enjoyed seeing their clothes going into a new owner’s closet,” says Comrags store manager Judy Gunhouse. “Chatting and sharing stories of when they wore them brought even more life to each piece.”
Reselling with a specific retailer is convenient for buyers, sellers and brands alike. Brands oversee the process, ensuring genuine items circulate, maintaining a high level of quality. Affordable access to pieces increases brand loyalty and gives shoppers an opportunity to make some money back or reduce the cost of their future purchases. Everybody wins.
It’s also part of a larger movement toward thoughtful consumption. “Resale is on the upswing because there is so much more awareness of waste in the fashion industry and the world as a whole,” says Gunhouse. “It’s comforting to know that more people are choosing to live better with less.”
While many fashion brands are catching on internationally, like Zara Resell in the U.K., Like New by Lululemon and COS Full Circle in the U.S., Canadian retailers are still catching up. But more and more companies are getting in on the action (for instance, Levi’s has ambitious plans to expand resale and upcycling initiatives in Canada by 2025).
Scroll on to read about out the coolest fashion brands offering resale or buy back in Canada.
Canada Goose
What they offer: Through the brand’s Generations online portal, shoppers can send in Canada Goose items in exchange for a gift card towards future purchases. Currently, the program accepts all outerwear and clothing, including parkas, bombers, vests, raincoats and apparel.
How it works: First, locate your item in the Generations catalogue using the style number found on the tag. Then, you’ll see a range of credit according to the value of your garment. Once the item is identified, you receive a prepaid shipping label to mail in the item for assessment. From there, the condition of the garment is determined (excellent, very good, good, fair). Based on this assessment, the final credit amount is determined within 10 days; you can receive up to 60 per cent of the retail value. If the item is deemed unsuitable, it is returned free of charge.
Nobis
What they offer: NEXT by Nobis is a marketplace for buying and selling pre-owned Nobis items. Sellers ship items directly to buyers and can choose to receive 70 per cent of the sale price or 100 per cent in Nobis store credit.
How it works: Log in to your Nobis account and pick the item you want to sell from your purchase history, or search the product catalogue to find your item. Then, submit a description of its condition. The brand provides a price recommendation based on the original price and the condition, but the pricing is up to the seller. Orders are typically shipped within three to five days directly from the seller. Payment and credit are received once the buyer confirms receipt and condition.
Wuxly
What they offer: Wuxly’s Trade Up program provides a $100 credit toward a new Wuxly parka when you donate your previously worn winter coats. Wuxly accepts parkas from most brands as long as the items are high quality and in wearable shape.
How it works: Fill out the Trade Up Program Application with your information and pictures of your winter coat. Once the coat is approved and shipped to the brand, you receive a $100 credit that can be used towards any Wuxly parka. The collected outerwear is donated to a local shelter and any fur trim is donated to an animal sanctuary to provide warmth for orphaned or injured animals.
Bedi
What they offer: Montreal-based outerwear brand Bedi focuses on make products that divert landfill waste from the start, using recycled seatbelts, retired airline seats, salvaged furniture and other scrap materials. If a customer no longer wishes to keep their purchase, its Second Life program sells pre-loved items.
How it works: Once you send in your item, you receive a 25 per cent credit toward the purchase of a Bedi product of the same or similar value. Pre-owned Bedi garments are sold directly by the brand through the Second Life platform.
Fashion and trend resale
H&M
What they offer: H&M Rewear allows Canadians to resell any piece of clothing from any brand. Sellers can choose between direct deposit or an H&M gift card with an added value of 20 per cent once the items are sold.
How it works: Online sellers can list H&M products by entering the care label’s product number to generate automatic details and images. For non-H&M items, sellers can submit photos of the items and are encouraged to include two or more images and add a description of the fit. Rewear will retouch the first image for a more polished look. The platform provides options for meet-up or shipping, with a flat shipping fee charged to the buyer. Sellers receive a shipping label when the item sells to send it out.
Gap
What they offer: Mail in women’s and kid’s items from any brand to the fashion resale platform thredUP in exchange for Gap credit.
How it works: Send your box of gently used clothes from any brand, and if they sell within the listing window you will receive credit. Items go through inspection and then are listed for 30 days. Buyers have a 14-day return window, and if the item is not returned, the seller receives a Gap e-gift card once the purchase is finalized. Note: mid-priced, premium, and designer brands are all eligible, but low-priced items may not qualify for credit if the processing cost is higher than the resale value.
Reformation
What they offer: Coming to Canada this month, Reformation’s RefRecycling program will offer customers a 10 per cent off voucher when they recycle their worn-out Reformation goods. This option is perfect for items that may not be eligible for resale, such as stained or ripped garments. Accepted items include shoes, bags, jeans, tees, outerwear, activewear and sweaters.
How it works: Customers will be able to drop off their Reformation items at Toronto retail locations or request a shipping label online. Then, SuperCircle handles collection and sorting, collaborating with textile recycling partners to convert waste into usable material.
Hoi Bo
What they offer: Toronto brand Hoi Bo’s Life/ /Life platform is currently undergoing a revamp and not accepting new sellers, but customers can still browse and shop the brand’s pre-owned goods from the June drop.
How it works: Under the old model, the seller received up to 20 per cent of the purchase value as store credit, after the item was evaluated by the brand. Keep an eye out for a new hub where Hoi Bo shoppers can opt to sell their garments independently or have the retailer facilitate the sale.
Activewear and loungewear resale
Arc’teryx
What they offer: Arc’teryx ReGear gives shoppers 20 per cent of the original price of their previously worn Arc’teryx gear in the form of store credit.
How it works: Customers can bring their previously worn items for assessment in-store or send it online, and if eligible, they’ll receive 20 per cent of the original price as store credit. The brand inspects, refreshes or repairs the piece so that it’s in great condition, like a refurbished laptop, then lists it for sale online.
Good For Sunday
What they offer: Good For Sunday’s Eco Drop program connects customers wishing to return their unworn purchases with shoppers who are on the wait-list for the item in question. The buyer will receive a 15 per cent discount on their purchase for shopping through the Eco Drop program.
How it works: Think of it as a more eco-friendly way to return items that weren’t a great fit. With a customer-to-customer return network, instead of shipping the item back to the retailer and then the retailer shipping it to the next customer, the returner receives a prepaid label to send the item directly to the next person who wants to buy it. This cuts down on shipping emissions as well as packaging waste. Items are available for five days after they’re listed, in brand new condition with tags on. If the item is not in perfect condition upon arrival, it can be returned. Otherwise, the item is final sale.
Free Label
What they offer: Made-in-Canada inclusive clothing retailer Free Label encourages shoppers to buy, trade and sell their locally made garments via its brand-approved Facebook community, accessible via link on the brand’s main website.
How it works: Create a post in the group including at least one photo of the actual garment, detailing size, material and condition. After 24 hours, the seller draws a name from the people who commented on the item and the sale is finalized. Trades are also permitted in lieu of a cash exchange.
Alder
What they offer: Through the Recreate Program, customers can trade in used Alder items in exchange for credit toward their next purchase. Trade-ins are currently closed for the year, but customers can shop the current selection of pre-loved Alder products via the brand’s Recreate Market.
How it works: Alder works with local tailors and designers to upcycle all products that are sent in. Everything is accepted except for accessories (hats, water bottles, notebooks, ETC.). Items that range from “excellent” to “good” are sold on the website, while severely damaged and unwearable items are repurposed by the brand so they don’t go to waste.