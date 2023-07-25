From Sinead O'Connor to Florence Pugh, the shaved head is a powerful form of resistance

The actors’ strike stopped movie promotion short at the peak of the Barbenheimer summer blitz. The enduring image for me was not Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” blond perfection, but rather “Oppenheimer” star Florence Pugh’s electric orange buzz cut. Pugh, the fashion darling of the moment, shaved her head for another film, the upcoming “Dune” sequel “We Live in Time,” and debuted the look at this year’s Met Gala.
The look was deliberate. “I wanted vanity out of the picture,” she told Radio Times. “Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way … The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”
Powerful stuff, that. Hair is a very loaded signifier for women. It’s tangled up with identity and attractiveness, and can project everything from political ideology to gender orientation, socio-economic status to state of mind. Because of that, cutting hair is emotionally fraught.
We have associated long hair with sexuality and reproductive vitality since time began, as thick, shiny hair is a clear sign of youth and health. Conversely, a shaved head can hold connotations of illness, like cancer treatment or alopecia, which makes Jada Pinkett Smith’s embrace of shorn hair more poignant. It can also convery mental health struggles — picture Britney Spears with a shaver in hand in a gas station bathroom — as well as ostracism (imprisonment) or piety (monastic rituals).
Directors rely on this signifier to communicate such character traits, which is why young actresses most often shear their heads for a role. Think Millie Bobby Brown in “Stranger Things,” Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” Natalie Portman in “V For Vendetta” and, of course, Sigourney Weaver for “Alien 3.”
There were likely highly negotiated arrangements with a financial premium for A-list actors to make such a bold change. Though it must be said that there is promotional value in a major hair move.
When Demi Moore shaved her head for “G.I. Jane” circa 1997, she parlayed it into status as a major fashion player. Immediately following the movie, she went on a publicity tour that included sitting front row at the fashion shows in Europe.
I was covering the shows at the time as a reporter and Moore’s presence was a big deal and quite a new phenomenon; at the time, only a few actors associated with a specific house attended fashion shows, for example Catherine Deneuve at Yves Saint Laurent. The front rows were then reserved exclusively for fashion media and buyers, which seems quaint by today’s influencer/celebrity/reality star front row standards. Moore’s buzzy buzz-cut presence was the impetus of an overhaul in the fashion promotion ecosystem.
From then on, celebrities became magazine cover models and brand ambassadors, as Pugh is for Valentino, and the red carpet took on a whole new meaning as fashion houses began using premieres and awards shows to debut their latest collections on starlets.
There is also a strong history of women shaving their heads as rebellion, of which the late Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor, who died this week at age 56, is perhaps the most well-known example.
In the late 1980s, she started shaving her head to declare her resistance to patriarchy and sexism, and was still being asked about it three decades later. Ahead of the release of the documentary “Nothing Compares” last year, O’Connor said she meant the gesture to be two middle fingers to record executives who wanted to market her as the usual pretty female pop star with long locks. “It was a powerful statement to the world from a woman because it said don’t f--k with me!” she told the Sun. “I wasn’t going to have any man telling me what to do, or who to be.”
In 2009, Solange Knowles shaved her head to make a statement, tweeting at the time that she “wanted to be free from the bondage that Black women sometimes put on themselves with hair.”
When we see familiar role models looking fierce, strong and stunning with a shaved head, it helps shift the way we see the role of women’s hair; it’s a subversion of the male gaze. Pugh is among a number of women who have recently chosen this look, including actor Iris Law, pop star Demi Lovato and model Slick Woods.
Long hair, often waved, has dominated trends for the past two decades, so the latest crop of shaved heads particularly stand out. The 1920s flapper styles were the first wave of short waves for women, then in the 1950s and ’60s we saw plenty of pixies and close crops (think Audrey Hepburn in “Roman Holiday” or Mia Farrow in “Rosemary’s Baby”). The last big period of short haircuts was in the 1990s, when supershort spiked hair was everywhere.
A short haircut is a major refresher. Women have long cut their hair at times of big transitions; after messy breakups and in times of personal loss. En masse, we couldn’t be in a bigger moment of transition, coming out of a pandemic and facing crisis after crisis.
Pugh’s crop must feel lovely and cool at this point in the dog days of summer. And in the end, hair grows back: there is the promise of a cute pixie to come as the bold bald look grows out. Most of all, it accomplishes exactly what she says she wanted: now, we see her more clearly.
Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit, where she writes about style and culture. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com