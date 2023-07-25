 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Beauty & Fashion
Beauty & Fashion

From Sinead O'Connor to Florence Pugh, the shaved head is a powerful form of resistance

3 min to read

The actors’ strike stopped movie promotion short at the peak of the Barbenheimer summer blitz. The enduring image for me was not Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” blond perfection, but rather “Oppenheimer” star Florence Pugh’s electric orange buzz cut. Pugh, the fashion darling of the moment, shaved her head for another film, the upcoming “Dune” sequel “We Live in Time,” and debuted the look at this year’s Met Gala.

The look was deliberate. “I wanted vanity out of the picture,” she told Radio Times. “Hollywood is very glamorous — especially for women — and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way … The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred