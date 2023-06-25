Are shorts OK at work? Should men wear sandals? Summer office dress codes, decoded

Dressing for an office environment can be a minefield, regardless of the season. It’s an endless negotiation of personal style with vaguely defined ideas of “appropriateness,” complicated by a need for practicality for various modes of commuting and, if you’re really ambitious, the ability to transition into a look you feel good about wearing to socialize after work. (The old “desk to disco” conundrum.)
Summer, however, raises the office dress code stakes by a factor of about 35 degrees times 70 per cent humidity, divided by the Arctic blast of the air conditioning vent your desk is positioned underneath. Your winter uniform of tailored separates is stifling, but that linen caftan you’d rather be wafting around in doesn’t quite seem like it’s what HR was talking about when they said they wanted you to bring your most authentic self to work.
If, like many people, this is your first summer back in an office in three years, the thought of all this might be making you feel particularly sweaty. And if you’d rather walk barefoot on the sidewalk than put together an outfit for work in the middle of an August heat wave, you’re not alone.
We’ve called in two experts — one from the world of style, another the realm of etiquette — to talk us through the dos, don’ts and definitely do nots of dressing for an office in the summer.
Do bare arms (if you’re comfortable with it)
There is an entire conversation to be had around the policing and shaming of women’s bodies when it comes to questions of how much skin is OK to bare in an office (and just generally) in the summer. As anyone who ever had a school dress code that stipulated spaghetti straps need to be at least “two fingers wide” will know, sleeves — or lack thereof — occupy a strange prominence in this style surveillance. However, you still need to make a presentation next Tuesday. So should you wear a sleeveless tank top to do it?
According to stylist Caitlin Stewart, who frequently works with clients in the corporate world, a rule of thumb is that a “conservative sleeveless blouse” is generally fine, but spaghetti straps aren’t. “If you do sport a sleeveless blouse, always have a blazer or jacket handy if you need to head into a meeting or courtroom,” she adds.
Your office may have a formalized dress code that lays out exactly what is expected. “The best thing to do is to check your workplace corporate dress policy to ensure that you are abreast of the specifics,” Stewart recommends.
Don't wear shorts
At a time when delightful co-ordinating shirt-and-shorts sets are having a moment, this advice will be particularly tough, but both experts are in agreement here. “While it may feel appropriate for some office environments, more often than not, wearing shorts conveys to others that you don’t take your job seriously — even if it’s not the case,” says Tsai.
“In most cases in a professional, corporate office environment, shorts are not suitable unless they are part of the uniform,” concurs Stewart.
Do navigate sandals with caution
“Sandals are still up for debate,” says Bonnie Tsai, an etiquette consultant who specializes in helping people navigate business protocol. “If you’re working in a formal office, it’s a definite no.” More casual environments, however, are a bit blurrier. “I would only wear sandals if it looks polished, but most of the time I prefer to wear loafers during summer months,” she says.
Definitely don’t expose your feet if you’re a man (please)
The male foot in its natural state is one of those things that’s best preserved for the private sphere, no matter how comfortable those Birks you’ve had since Lollapalooza 1991 are. “Men should never wear sandals to work,” says Tsai decisively. Nor is this a chance to show off a finely turned ankle, lads. “If they decide to wear loafers, they should wear socks with them,” she adds.
Do wear linen, but only in certain applications
Naturally thermoregulating linen fabric is nature’s gift to the hot and sweaty. In a work environment, however, it does require a bit of finesse in how you choose to wear it. “Linen suiting would be my preference over linen shirts as shirts tend to crush and can represent an unkempt or informal look,” says Stewart. “My tip would be to work with a lined, good quality linen which will have less of a crush factor. It can really be dressed up for a professional environment.”
Do bring a change of clothes for the commute
Given that many offices are excessively air-conditioned — calibrated to the temperature of men who run hot, a conversation for another time — you’re actually more likely to swelter when you're on the way to and from work, especially if you bike or walk to the office. One way to navigate these two starkly different climates, says Stewart, is to bring a change of clothes for the commute. It may seem like a lot of effort but it'll be worth it; just do it.
Don’t assume all bets are off in a heat wave
“You are still required to maintain a level of professionalism even if the weather changes,” says Tsai. As a rule of thumb, she always tries to err on the side of overdressed rather than underdressed. “If you’re unsure if that piece of clothing is appropriate for the office, it most likely won’t be."
