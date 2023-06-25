 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Beauty & Fashion
Beauty & Fashion

Are shorts OK at work? Should men wear sandals? Summer office dress codes, decoded

3 min to read
Article was updated

Dressing for an office environment can be a minefield, regardless of the season. It’s an endless negotiation of personal style with vaguely defined ideas of “appropriateness,” complicated by a need for practicality for various modes of commuting and, if you’re really ambitious, the ability to transition into a look you feel good about wearing to socialize after work. (The old “desk to disco” conundrum.)

Summer, however, raises the office dress code stakes by a factor of about 35 degrees times 70 per cent humidity, divided by the Arctic blast of the air conditioning vent your desk is positioned underneath. Your winter uniform of tailored separates is stifling, but that linen caftan you’d rather be wafting around in doesn’t quite seem like it’s what HR was talking about when they said they wanted you to bring your most authentic self to work.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred