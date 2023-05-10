 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Beauty & Fashion
Beauty & Fashion

A subversive romp, ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ rejects old lady style

3 min to read

Reuniting a quartet of screen legends — Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen — and plopping them into lush Italian settings for a bachelorette adventure is a can’t fail scenario in “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” a sequel to the 2018 hit opening Friday.

Critics have complained about a thin script and contrived plot twist. That’s all true and none of it matters. There’s plenty of pleasure in watching these four hugely talented and appealing actors who genuinely seem to like each other cavort through this confection. The meta trick is that they are all, essentially, playing themselves and we the fans are in on that central joke.

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred