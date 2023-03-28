 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Autos
Autos

Review – 2023 BMW 230i xDrive Coupe

BMW’s entry-level Coupe is a conduit to the brand’s enthusiast past.

4 min to read
Article was updated
2023_BMW_230i_xDrive-main

The base model 2 Series Coupe (230i) is powered by a 255 hp turbocharged 4-cylinder with pricing starting at $47,950. - Kunal D'souza

The BMW 230i might be the least powerful of the 2 Series coupes but it’s an excellent introduction into the world of sporty BMWs. And it feels nothing like its base model designation might suggest. It’s also the second most affordable BMW on sale right now. Only the X1 crossover is cheaper.

2023_BMW_230i_xDrive-side___Super_Portrait.jpg

With the recent discontinuation of the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the “real” coupe is now the entry point into BMW’s non-crossover lineup. I can’t say I’m sorry to see the Gran Coupe go because a front-wheel drive based BMW never sat well me.

2023_BMW_230i_xDrive-side2___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_BMW_230i_xDrive-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_BMW_230i_xDrive-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_BMW_230i_xDrive-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

More Car & Auto News | Our Windsor

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred