 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Autos
Autos

Review - 2024 Mazda CX-90 GT-P Signature

Teutonic Mazda.

4 min to read
Article was updated
2023_Mazda_CX-90-main

Kunal D'souza

The Mazda CX-9 was an early example of a three-row crossover that now finds itself surrounded by competition in a segment that’s booming. The Kia Telluride/Hyundai Palisade have received a lot attention, recently. They’re well thought out, with roomy third rows, and are good value. Dealers can’t seem to keep them in stock. There’s also a new Honda Pilot, a refreshed VW Atlas, and even a three-row EV coming from Kia. The demand for these people movers is growing rapidly. While the CX-9 was great to drive, it lacked space, especially in that all-important third row.

_2023_Mazda_CX-90-side____Super_Portrait.jpg

Enter the CX-90, Mazda’s all-new three-row crossover that’s longer, wider, and taller than the CX-9 it replaces. This directly translates into a much more usable third row that can now accommodate adults comfortably. But there’s more to the CX-90 than its larger body. It represents Mazda’s shift upmarket and it debuts an all-new rear-wheel drive platform, and an all-new inline-6 engine, going against the grain of its major competitors, which are primarily front-wheel drive based vehicles.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW
2023_Mazda_CX-90-engine___Super_Portrait.jpg
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW
2023_Mazda_CX-90-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Mazda_CX-90-front___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Mazda_CX-90-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

More Car & Auto News | Our Windsor

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred