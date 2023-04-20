 Skip to main content
Review - 2023 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab

Legendary dependability and capability.

Compact and mid-size pickup trucks have made a big comeback in the last five years with all-new entries like the Ford Maverick and the quirky Hyundai Santa Cruz joining the fold. But the Toyota Tacoma has been doing it for decades now and even after all this time it’s still one of the most versatile and robust trucks you can buy.

2023_Toyota_Tacoma_TRD_Off_Road-side___Super_Portrait.jpg

Over the years the Tacoma has gained legendary status. A reputation it’s garnered from doing duty all over the world in some of the most inhospitable and punishing environments. It’s been called indestructible and it retains its value long after the warranty runs out meaning that finding a “deal” on a used one can be tough.

2023_Toyota_Tacoma_TRD_Off_Road-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Toyota_Tacoma_TRD_Off_Road-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

An error occurred