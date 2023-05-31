 Skip to main content
Review - 2023 Rivian R1T

This Quad-motor EV is the ultimate lifestyle truck.

2023_Rivian_R1T-main

Dan Heyman

The Rivian R1T’s gestation was a somewhat nebulous affair. What with the intervention – then non-intervention – of Ford, the styling, then the fact that seemingly out of nowhere it arrived, beating Tesla’s Cybertruck to market.

2023_Rivian_R1T-front___Super_Portrait.jpg

The Rivian is here, however, and it looks great. It comes with four electric motors – one per wheel – that produce a combined 831 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque. There’s 465-525 km of range depending on spec and it can be fast charged at up to 200 kW. Or, if you’d rather just charge as you drive, you can do so with two levels of brake regen; this can never be fully shut off and as a result, the R1T is in one-pedal drive mode all the time.

2023_Rivian_R1T-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Rivian_R1T-storage___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Rivian_R1T-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

An error occurred