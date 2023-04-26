 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Autos
Autos

Review - 2023 Kia Niro EV

Carving Out an Identity.

4 min to read
Article was updated
2023_Kia_Niro_ev-main

: The Kia Niro EV gets interesting looking side blades on the Limited trim that are supposed to help with aerodynamics - Dan Heyman

The Kia Niro has always had a bit of a strange spot in the line-up, hasn’t it? After all, here’s a vehicle with definite small or compact-crossover vibes, but with a body shape that was somehow reminiscent of the Kia Rondo people mover. Styling-wise, it had its moments but there wasn’t a huge variety of eye-catching details to really write home about. Sure; there was the tiger nose grille and some headlights that bore an obvious resemblance to the items on the Sportage crossover but you probably wouldn’t select the old Niro in a “which car defines our look?” query over at Kia. It has to be said that its main claim to fame was the variety of powertrain types, a list that included a fully-electrified (BEV) model. That’s great, but then the Niro’s Hyundai Kona cousin came along, eventually got a BEV variant of its own AND had a very unique look, helping it gain a massive following.

2023_Kia_Niro_ev-side___Super_Portrait.jpg

Well, Kia has set out to change that in a big way with the all-new 2023 model and by the looks of things, they are no longer content to let their cousins from ‘round the way steal all the spotlight in the BEV crossover game.

2023_Kia_Niro_ev-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Kia_Niro_ev-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Kia_Niro_ev-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

More Car & Auto News | Our Windsor

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred