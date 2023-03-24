Review - 2023 Acura TLX Type S

When thinking about luxury sport sedans, it’s easy to default back to the classics: BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C Class, Audi A4, Alfa Romeo Giulia and, perhaps, even the Genesis G70. Some carmakers have attempted to penetrate this segment with very little luck, while others, like Cadillac with its excellent CT5, seem to constantly stay in the shadows, no matter how good their car is.
The Acura TLX is sort of out of place in this segment as it’s mostly perceived as a glorified Honda Accord. While capable and attractive, it never really managed to convince a BMW buyer that it can be better at being sporty than, say, a BMW 3 Series.
But with the Type S, Acura may have a sport sedan ace up its sleeve. As a matter of fact, the week prior to driving this car, I spent the week driving a BMW M340i press unit, arguably the queen of the sport sedans. Believe it or not, the Type S had me wondering if I should buy an Acura over a BMW.
The Odd One
It’s fair to say that from a technical standpoint, the TLX Type S doesn’t speak to enthusiasts like a German sport sedan does. It’s the oddball. For instance, its V6 is mounted transversely in the engine bay, meaning it prioritizes power to the front wheels, even if there’s an SH-AWD logo slapped on its trunk.
And although its 3-litre V6 has the same displacement as the M340i’s straight-six, horsepower and torque figures in a TLX Type S are considerably lower, cranking out a meager 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque versus 382 and 369 in the BMW. Even the underdog Genesis G70 Sport flexes bigger biceps (365 hp/376 lb-ft).
Then there’s the sheer size and weight of the darn thing. The TLX Type S is a full 8.9 inches longer than a BMW M340i, 3.3 inches wider and 374 pounds heavier. It must be asked: how can it possibly compete?
This is where Honda shows what it’s truly worth. Very much like the Honda Civic Type R, the TLX Type S isn’t about sheer numbers, but rather how it makes you feel behind the wheel. And boy does it deliver.
Punch the accelerator pedal in the TLX Type S when it’s set to Sport + mode (this mode is exclusive to the Type S), and it delivers a tsunami of power and torque. There’s a noticeable delay from the 10-speed automatic transmission’s reaction times – which simply can’t match the precision of the German gearbox – but once it’s settled on the proper gear, this behemoth of a sport sedan charges forward like a raging bull. It’s ruthless and feels strong. That V6 also makes glorious induction and exhaust sounds, courtesy of the four missile silos hidden underneath its rear bumper.
Perhaps where the Type S truly shines the brightest is in the balance of its chassis when tackling a corner. Yes, this is a heavy car, and the weight is immediately felt in between apexes. It requires more focus than in the European competition. You essentially need to grab the car by the scruff of the neck to really have it show you its personality. If the BMW M340i is James Bond kicking butt wearing a suit and tie, the TLX Type S is Luke Hobbs in the Fast and the Furious franchise. It’s relentless brute force.
But never does the car exhibit unwanted understeer. A simple stab at the throttle will allow this sedan to quickly rotate thanks to that excellent and quick-reacting all-wheel drive system, while adaptive dampers help quell the excess fat. And gosh does it generate grip on a snowy surface. Acura’s SH-AWD has more than once been awarded for its mechanical brilliance, and the TLX Type S showcases this engineering tour de force brighter than all other models within the brand’s lineup.
A Strangely Compromised Interior
Inside, the TLX Type S carries on the theme of exclusivity thanks to beautiful red sport bucket seats covered in leather and suede. Red leather stretches all the way to doors and center console and white-faced gauges with red font and needles add to the car’s sporty pretentions, all while harkening back to Acura models of yore.
In typical Acura fashion, build quality and fit and finish are second to none, with utmost comfort up front thanks to those impeccable seats. The steering wheel is also thick and enjoyable to grab, while the subtle Type S logo on the bottom of it reminds you that you’re behind the wheel of something special.
Sadly, the TLX suffers from some ergonomic downfalls, notably its ridiculously complicated infotainment system. For starters, none of it can be touch-operated. Instead, Acura forces you to use a trackpad installed on the center console. Not only does the trackpad occupy a good chunk of the console’s available space, it’s downright impossible to operate while driving.
Acura wants you to understand that it mimics the screen, meaning that if you hit the bottom right corner of the pad, you’ll hit the bottom right corner of the screen. That’s all fine until you activate Android Auto, in which case It just becomes some other lame trackpad that requires you to drag your finger to toggle between menus and apps. What you end up with is a car that’s notoriously complicated to use and dangerously distracting while driving.
Then there’s the rear seat room. It’s cramped back there, which doesn’t make sense considering how big a TLX is. Yet, none of that size helps improve rear cabin space. It’s a missed opportunity for a car that borders on full-size sedan proportions.
Different and Exclusive
At the end of the day though, it’s hard to argue against the highly exclusive nature of an Acura TLX Type S. These things aren’t being built in large quantities, and Acura doesn’t plan on selling it for a long time, so expect this model to hold its value well in the second-hand car market.
Behind the exclusive badge lies a highly capable sport sedan that dares to dance to the beat of a different drum. This allows Acura to settle into the luxury sport sedan segment with confidence, as no other carmaker offers what a TLX Type S has to offer. If you’re looking for something that comes with its own charismatic personality, the Acura TLX Type S is definitely a keeper.
This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.