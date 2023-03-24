 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Autos
Autos

Review - 2023 Acura TLX Type S

Acura manages to infiltrate the coveted luxury sport sedan segment with a machine that’s both exclusive and highly entertaining.

4 min to read
Article was updated
2023_Acura_TLX_TypeS-main

The Acura TLX Type S is a Japanese take on the luxury sport sedan. - Guillaume Fournier Photographe

When thinking about luxury sport sedans, it’s easy to default back to the classics: BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C Class, Audi A4, Alfa Romeo Giulia and, perhaps, even the Genesis G70. Some carmakers have attempted to penetrate this segment with very little luck, while others, like Cadillac with its excellent CT5, seem to constantly stay in the shadows, no matter how good their car is.

The Acura TLX is sort of out of place in this segment as it’s mostly perceived as a glorified Honda Accord. While capable and attractive, it never really managed to convince a BMW buyer that it can be better at being sporty than, say, a BMW 3 Series.

2023_Acura_TLX_TypeS-side___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Acura_TLX_TypeS-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg
2023_Acura_TLX_TypeS-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

Headlines newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox.

You might be interested in

More from OurWindsor.ca & partners

More Car & Auto News | Our Windsor

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
Calculate taxes
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred