First Look - Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Sedan

VW reveals an EV bigger than a Passat with an expected 700 km range.

ID.7 from Volkswagen is an aerodynamic sedan with a range of 700 km on the European WLTP test cycle.

 Martin Meiners

The latest electric Volkswagen is a sedan. The ID.7 is an electric sedan larger than the recently dropped Passat that promises an electric range of up to 700 km on the WLTP cycle. Sedans aren't exactly selling well here in North America anymore, but VW plans to bring this one anyway.

Like the company's other EVs like the ID.4 and the upcoming ID. Buzz, the Volkswagen ID.7 uses VW's MEB electric architecture. It's highly flexible and scalable, which is why it can underpin a compact hatchback as well as this 4,960 mm long four-door hatch. That's right, this big sedan is also a hatch.

An error occurred