First Look - 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e

Now confirmed for Canada

2024_MB_ GLE_450e-main

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450e (US specific model)

 Mercedes-Benz AG Communications & Marketing

While the changes to the Mercedes GLE-Class SUV and Coupe were announced some time ago, there was no confirmation at that time whether or not the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) GLE 450e version – hitherto available in the US, but not Canada – would be making its way up here.

Well, that’s all in the past because today, Mercedes has confirmed that the GLE 450e will be joining the GLE 350, the GLE 450, AMG GLE 53, and AMG GLE 63 in the line-up in late 2023 for the 2024 model year. It will be available in three trims: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle and there are additional AMG line options and other styling packages – the “Night” package being one -- so it’s looking like there will be a 450e for everybody.

_2024_MB__GLE_450e-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg

An error occurred