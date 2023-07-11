First Look - 2024 Cadillac XT4

While GM’s luxury brand is busily electrifying its portfolio, which so far consists of the Lyriq SUV, the ultra-luxury Celestiq sedan and the forthcoming Escalade IQ SUV, Cadillac is also updating its gas-powered models.
For instance, the subcompact XT4 crossover, the second-best selling Cadillac in Canada in 2022, gets its first major refresh since it arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. Built on GM’s Epsilon 2 platform that also undergirds the Buick Envision SUV, the XT4 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 hp / 258 lb-ft.) that’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Front-wheel drive is available on the base Luxury model, while all three grades can be had with all-wheel drive. The top two trims, Premium Luxury and Sport are AWD-only.
Despite a lack of mechanical changes, the XT4’s updates are significant, as I discovered during a recent media preview event held in suburban Detroit.
In terms of exterior styling, everything from the A-pillar forward is new. This means the ’24 XT4 receives a new hood, fascia, grille, and LED headlights. Of note, Cadillac is introducing model-specific styling cues to differentiate the Premium Luxury and Sport grades, including unique wheels, grille, fascia, roof rails and side body accents for the former, while the latter receives the same only in a dark finish. All grades also receive new 18 and 20-inch alloy wheels.
In the cabin, the biggest change is the addition of a 33-inch diagonal 9K LED colour touchscreen that sweeps across the dashboard and is curved toward the driver. Unlike other panels, this screen is one continuous display rather than two smaller screens stitched together.
The display, which is inspired by the one used in the Lyriq EV, is standard on all trims, and it comes with a console-mounted Rotary Infotainment Controller. Embedded navigation is optional on all trims. Cadillac calls this interface the Virtual Cockpit System, and it serves as the basis for the XT4’s infotainment system and connected car features.
Among these features are 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, Google built-in, which is being gradually rolled out in other GM vehicles and includes features such as Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant. Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto are also standard, as is Amazon Alexa compatibility.
A wireless cellphone charge pad is optional for Premium Luxury and Sport trims, but four USB ports are standard on all grades. On the audio front, an all-new AKG Studio audio system with 13 speakers is available on all trims.
As for trim and décor, finishes will vary depending on grade. Luxury models receive piano black trim with laser etching. Premium Luxury trim includes genuine wood or aluminum depending on colour combination, while Sport comes with genuine carbon fibre or genuine wood, also depending on colour.
All grades feature brushed aluminum décor on a redesigned dashboard, along with new embroidery patterns on the seats. Colour options include Jet Black and Oxford Stone, with Santorini Blue or Gray accents.
Other cabin design elements include a more sculpted dashboard, new vent slider design, metal speaker grilles, embroidered Cadillac pattern in the door panels, and the addition of ambient lighting.
Of note for Canada, a Cold Weather Package is standard on all trims, and includes heated driver and front passenger seats, heated rear outboard seats and a heated steering wheel. Ventilated and massaging front seats are optional for Premium Luxury and Sport, but all trims receive a standard power liftgate.
The Cadillac Smart System suite is standard on all 2024 XT4s and includes the following:
- Blind Zone Steering Assist
- Rear Cross Traffic Braking
- Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking
- Following Distance Indicator
- IntelliBeam auto high beams
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Second Row Seat Belt Indicator
For an extra $2,105, the Active Safety Package for Premium Luxury and Sport includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking (new), and more.
Other notable option packages include Comfort and Convenience ($2,685), which adds ventilated and massaging front seats, and an 8-way power front passenger seat, and Technology ($1,895), which comes with a Head-Up display, power tilt and telescoping steering column, wireless charging, and rear camera mirror with washer.
It’s an extensive update but the changes come at some cost. Each trim configuration is at least $3,300 more than its predecessor ($3,700 higher on Luxury grades), and while these figures are likely far less than the total cost if each new item were priced individually, the jump in MSRP is worth noting.
Also noteworthy is the lack of an electrification option and GM’s impressive Super Cruise hands-free driver aid, which is spreading to other models, but not to the XT4. At least, not yet. Whether these are weaknesses or not are in the eye of the beholder but there’s no doubt the 33-inch 9K screen is a real showstopper, especially in the subcompact premium SUV segment.
2024 Cadillac XT4 pricing (base MSRP excl. destination, taxes, and fees)
Luxury FWD – $43,999
Luxury – $47,399
Premium Luxury – $51,199
Sport – $51,199
The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is on sale now.
This story was compiled using only information supplied by the manufacturer.