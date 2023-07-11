 Skip to main content
First Look - 2024 Cadillac XT4

Major updates in store for Caddy’s smallest SUV.

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 seen here in Sport trim gets some big changes inside and out. - Lee Bailie

While GM’s luxury brand is busily electrifying its portfolio, which so far consists of the Lyriq SUV, the ultra-luxury Celestiq sedan and the forthcoming Escalade IQ SUV, Cadillac is also updating its gas-powered models.

For instance, the subcompact XT4 crossover, the second-best selling Cadillac in Canada in 2022, gets its first major refresh since it arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. Built on GM’s Epsilon 2 platform that also undergirds the Buick Envision SUV, the XT4 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine (235 hp / 258 lb-ft.) that’s paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

An error occurred