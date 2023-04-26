 Skip to main content
Autos

First Look - 2024 Buick Envista

All-new entry-level SUV replaces Encore in Buick’s lineup.

3 min to read
Article was updated
2024_Buick_envista-main

Lee Bailie

After dropping the subcompact Encore from its lineup at the end of the 2022 model year, Buick has revealed its replacement for North America, the first-ever Envista.

For context, the Encore is still sold in China, where an all-new second gen model went on sale in 2020. This version was not sold in North America. The Envista is also ticketed for China, which was the site of its global reveal last August.

2024_Buick_envista-front___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Buick_envista-side___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Buick_envista-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Buick_envista-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

