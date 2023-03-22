 Skip to main content
First Look - 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

The 2023 Dodge Demon 170 is the Quickest, Hardest Accelerating Production Car in the World

Dodge_Demon_170-main

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 becomes first eight-second production car

 Stellantis

Dodge has done it again. Built a gas-powered monster that can accelerate harder and faster than any other production vehicle ever built. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 can leave any Tesla in a cloud of exhaust, along with countless seven-figure supercars both gas and electric. It's so quick that using its full performance on the drag strip will immediately get you banned from the strip.

With drag radials mounted to the rear, a drag strip suspension, and more than 1,000 horsepower, just how quick is it? The Dodge Demon 170 can do 0-60 miles per hour (98 km/h) in just 1.66 seconds. That's 2.004 g's of acceleration that rockets the Demon 170 through the quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 miles per hour.

Dodge_Demon_170-engine___Super_Portrait.jpg
Dodge_Demon_170-burnout___Super_Portrait.jpg
4___Super_Portrait.jpg

