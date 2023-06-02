 Skip to main content
First Drive - 2024 Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato

Supercar grins on any surface.

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has a lifted suspension and wears rugged body cladding but is still very much a supercar in the finest tradition. - Dan Heyman

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is the culmination of a series of one-off teases and concepts that Lamborghini has been dangling in front of enthusiasts for a few years – a high(er) riding, knobby-tired and off-road ready take on the car that’s helped Lamborghini increase its market share by leaps and bounds over the last few years. It’s also one of the most insane Lambos we’ve ever seen, and considering some of the bonkers production vehicles that have come out of Sant‘Agata in the past, that’s saying something,

Coupling the knowledge gained in developing the Urus SUV – much of the Urus’ team pivoted to the Sterrato (“dirt road”)—with a mid-engined supercar has culminated in a supercar-slash-dune buggy that has the chops to obliterate both the warm tarmac at the Chuckwalla raceway in central California, and the desert that surrounds it.

An error occurred