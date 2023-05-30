 Skip to main content
First Drive - 2024 Kia Seltos

Best-in-class Seltos now even better.

2024_Kia_Seltos_SX-main

Matthew Neundorf

Prince Edward County, ON – In just three short years, Kia’s Seltos has become the brand’s best-selling vehicle. Last year, that translated to 25% of all Kia vehicles sold in Canada being one of the diminutive SUVs named after the son of Hercules. And while that may not surprise anyone – given its price point, size and the fact that it resides in one of the fastest growing automotive segments in Canada – what’s most impressive is that the Seltos is the market’s leader.

To fend off competitors and stay atop the lists of Canadian shoppers, Kia has given the Seltos a fairly extensive refresh for the 2024 model year. The aesthetics have been tweaked both inside and out to be sure, but safety features and improved tech have been added, too. Spring rates, compression and damping have been re-tuned to deliver a better ride, the 1.6L Turbo-GDI found in top trims has been given a 20 horsepower bump and it transmits power through an 8-speed automatic transmission (instead of the 7-speed DCT).

2024_Kia_Seltos_SX-side___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Kia_Seltos_SX-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Kia_Seltos_SX-engine___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Kia_Seltos_SX-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

