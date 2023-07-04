 Skip to main content
First Drive - 2024 Jeep Wrangler

The JL Wrangler gets a thorough refresh for even more off-road fun.

2024_JEEP_WRANGLER-main

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler, the latest version of the world’s most iconic off-roader. - Rob Beintema

ST. GEORGE, UTAH - There was another shuddering crunch, as the iron-laden red rock of Utah met the tubular steel rock rails and skid plates of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler. I don’t know how many rocks and ridges there are along the Sand Hollow trails but I seemed to be bumping and grinding over most of them.

Only blue sky was showing through the windshield as we climbed, except for two hands raised into eye-line and pointing out my driving directions. All you can do then is steer and trust.

2024_JEEP_WRANGLER-side___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_JEEP_WRANGLER-lineup___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_JEEP_WRANGLER-climb___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_JEEP_WRANGLER-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_JEEP_WRANGLER-rear___Super_Portrait.jpg

