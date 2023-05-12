 Skip to main content
First Drive - 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Uncharted Waters

4 min to read
Article was updated
2024_Alfa_Romeo_Tonale-main

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the brand’s first compact crossover. - Dan Heyman

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is an important vehicle for Alfa for a number of reasons; Alfa Romeo – like so many other brands – has plans to electrify their line-up, and the Tonale luxury compact crossover is their first foray into that world. It’s also their first entrant in the competitive subcompact/compact luxury segment, one that by Alfa’s own admission, is set to continue to grow at a fever pitch – to the tune of 231 percent by 2025.

2024_Alfa_Romeo_Tonale-2cars___Super_Portrait.jpg

With a base MSRP of $44,995 for the gas version and $54,995 for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV), it’s also the least expensive way to get into an Afla and if all goes to plan, should open up a whole new segment of buyers for the brand. So, yeah – there’s quite a lot riding on the (admittedly quite cool-looking) shoulders of this baby Italian crossover.

2024_Alfa_Romeo_Tonale-side___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Alfa_Romeo_Tonale-dash___Super_Portrait.jpg

2024_Alfa_Romeo_Tonale-interior___Super_Portrait.jpg
2024_Alfa_Romeo_Tonale-rear2___Super_Portrait.jpg

