First Drive - 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6

Slippery Hyundai electric sedan can achieve remarkable driving range.

The 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 has a drag coefficient of just 0.22 making it one of the most aerodynamic vehicles available today.

There are occasions when two siblings – despite having the same parents, similar DNA, and comparable upbringings, are as different as chalk and cheese. One has rainbow hair and listens to k-pop whilst the other has a closet full of black outfits and rocks out to heavy metal.

It seems the same phenomenon is afoot at Hyundai. The brand’s nifty IONIQ 5 shares much under the skin – platform, battery, et al – with the new numerically adjacent IONIQ 6, including robust electric motors and a hearty battery pack capable of long-legged all-electric range. But where the 5 has a crossover silhouette and styling by Minecraft, the 6 has four doors and a trunk whilst wearing slippery bodywork which would fit right in at a NASA convention.

